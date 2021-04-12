Lyrics: Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni by Abiana

Kɛjɛ gbi ni n’na bo nɛɛ

Mikɛɛ mihe akɛ minyɛŋ ni ŋ’kɛ bo ahi shi

Shi gbi pii ebaho o

Mina akɛ bo nɔŋŋ ni ŋ’kɛ bo yɔɔ

M’fee bo esha pii

Nibii ni tseɔ tsui

Shi bo okɛke mi

N’na akɛ bo nɔŋŋ ni ŋ’kɛ bo yɔɔ

Hewɔ’ɔ mala ni maha bo

Majo ni maha bo

Mala ni maha bo

Majo ni maha bo

Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji miwala fɛɛ

Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji mije lɛŋ fɛɛ

Bo nɔŋŋ ni

Bo nɔŋŋ ni

Bo nɔŋŋ ni. Bo nɔŋŋ

When the world is so cold (cold, cold world)

You always are my warmth

When my back is tight

You take me in your arms

In recognition of whom you are I sing

To you this song

In celebration of your heart

The way you made me smile

Hewɔ’ɔ mala ni maha bo

Majo maha bo

Mala maha bo

Majo maha bo

Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji miwala fɛ̃ɛ

Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji mije lɛŋ fɛ̃ɛ

Hewɔ’ɔ bo nɔŋŋ ni

Bo nɔŋŋ ni

Bo nɔŋŋ ni. Bo nɔŋŋ

Scatting to chorus

Bo nɔŋŋ ni. Bo nɔŋŋ