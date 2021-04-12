Lyrics

Lyrics: Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni by Abiana

Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni by Abiana
Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni by Abiana

Kɛjɛ gbi ni n’na bo nɛɛ
Mikɛɛ mihe akɛ minyɛŋ ni ŋ’kɛ bo ahi shi
Shi gbi pii ebaho o
Mina akɛ bo nɔŋŋ ni ŋ’kɛ bo yɔɔ

M’fee bo esha pii
Nibii ni tseɔ tsui
Shi bo okɛke mi
N’na akɛ bo nɔŋŋ ni ŋ’kɛ bo yɔɔ

Hewɔ’ɔ mala ni maha bo
Majo ni maha bo
Mala ni maha bo
Majo ni maha bo
Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji miwala fɛɛ
Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji mije lɛŋ fɛɛ

Bo nɔŋŋ ni
Bo nɔŋŋ ni
Bo nɔŋŋ ni. Bo nɔŋŋ

When the world is so cold (cold, cold world)
You always are my warmth
When my back is tight
You take me in your arms
In recognition of whom you are I sing
To you this song
In celebration of your heart
The way you made me smile

Hewɔ’ɔ mala ni maha bo
Majo maha bo
Mala maha bo
Majo maha bo
Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji miwala fɛ̃ɛ
Ejaakɛ bo nɔŋŋ ji mije lɛŋ fɛ̃ɛ

Hewɔ’ɔ bo nɔŋŋ ni
Bo nɔŋŋ ni
Bo nɔŋŋ ni. Bo nɔŋŋ

Scatting to chorus
Bo nɔŋŋ ni. Bo nɔŋŋ

