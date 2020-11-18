Lyrics: Mr Pinto by Kamelyeon

[Intro]

Aaaa a aa , this one yah

Adventure Love story

Aaaa a aa aaaa aah!

[Verse 1]

A bird whisper to mi ears seh

Baby girl you love how mi thing go

You can’t come close to me

simply because of your big brother Pinto

Them seh ina de biggest fan

Fi de man wey ah sing gringo

Him’a give you straight warning

De day him’a see you play rango

All’a de rest them

Mi see it through de window

Just gimmi de green light

Make mi know sey mi win mi bingo

Shishin kaka Koto pi lin paka

Omo koloko, Maya Sin kata

Kadibi kakana, nebake chinchinga

Shinkanfa abo lonso

Sin sim gbo gbom

Oloko sisin totom, siki sisi totom

What him ah say, mi never understand

De language but this one here

Sound clear to mi like a fan

game him ah play

Youth man ah speak tons you no

Shati fi ti hahahahaha

You better understand love man

No watch no screw face

One thing mi realize

Your sister here have a good taste

Yeah yeah yeah

Mr Pinto you better give her space

Cos mi nuh like wah a gwaan

[Hook]

A bird whisper to mi ears seh

Baby girl you love how mi thing go

You can’t come close to me

simply because of your big brother Pinto

Them seh ina de biggest fan

Fi de man wey ah sing gringo

Him’a give you straight warning

De day him’a see you play rango

All’a de rest them

Mi see it through de window

Just gimmi de green light

Make mi know sey mi win mi bingo

[Verse 2]

Sexy girl, baby girl my darling

Arms open come hold mi

You bright like de sun every morning ‘er

Take time and hold mi

Ago jump & head and kick somebody

Wey go try separate mi and my baby ‘er

Come and spend my money ‘ee

Anyhow wey you want ‘ee

[Outro] 2X

Aaaa a aa, this one yah

Adventure Love story

Aaaa a aa aaaa aah!