Lyrics: Mr Pinto by Kamelyeon
Aaaa a aa , this one yah
Adventure Love story
Aaaa a aa aaaa aah!
A bird whisper to mi ears seh
Baby girl you love how mi thing go
You can’t come close to me
simply because of your big brother Pinto
Them seh ina de biggest fan
Fi de man wey ah sing gringo
Him’a give you straight warning
De day him’a see you play rango
All’a de rest them
Mi see it through de window
Just gimmi de green light
Make mi know sey mi win mi bingo
Shishin kaka Koto pi lin paka
Omo koloko, Maya Sin kata
Kadibi kakana, nebake chinchinga
Shinkanfa abo lonso
Sin sim gbo gbom
Oloko sisin totom, siki sisi totom
What him ah say, mi never understand
De language but this one here
Sound clear to mi like a fan
game him ah play
Youth man ah speak tons you no
Shati fi ti hahahahaha
You better understand love man
No watch no screw face
One thing mi realize
Your sister here have a good taste
Yeah yeah yeah
Mr Pinto you better give her space
Cos mi nuh like wah a gwaan
A bird whisper to mi ears seh
Baby girl you love how mi thing go
You can’t come close to me
simply because of your big brother Pinto
Them seh ina de biggest fan
Fi de man wey ah sing gringo
Him’a give you straight warning
De day him’a see you play rango
All’a de rest them
Mi see it through de window
Just gimmi de green light
Make mi know sey mi win mi bingo
Sexy girl, baby girl my darling
Arms open come hold mi
You bright like de sun every morning ‘er
Take time and hold mi
Ago jump & head and kick somebody
Wey go try separate mi and my baby ‘er
Come and spend my money ‘ee
Anyhow wey you want ‘ee
Aaaa a aa, this one yah
Adventure Love story
Aaaa a aa aaaa aah!