Lyrics: Wayo by ZeeTM

[Intro]

Eei

What’s sweeter than love yeah yeah ee

Eee

So babe give me some moree

Yeah yeah ee

[Verse 1: Adekid]

Afia what’s the matter

Now you dey see me u dey pass by

I’mma trynna give you good loving

You say a ano be your level

Me then you do some before

Fu yela ka mam be3 ita

Eee haa a eee

Eno be you wey you tell me say

You go dey for me

And now I don’t what to do

Babe mese s’an bra

Eeei eei

Loving you was a vibe for me

Eeeee eeeee

You know we do some before

Eee

[Chorus]

Why oo why oo why oo

Eee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Eee

So would you wait for me

My babe

Say Would you give your all

For me

See am tied up all for you

You eee

Aaah eee eee

Why oo why oo why oo

Eee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Eee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Yeeee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Eeee

Babe adey high for your loving yee

Pami

[Verse 2: Jay Smith]

You say your friends wey

Talk you say make you no

Dey mind me girl

But e be me ago love you

Ago take you to end of time

Girl eee eee

3y3 w’onkoa na me p3

Sweety lady bra m’nkyen

Na mese 3n3 de3 y3 w’on3

Aaaa

Babe come gimme love

Put it on me

Adey want do it

Come give me your cheese

A never go bench you

Take you all around with me

Eeei eee eee

[Chorus]

Why oo why oo why oo eee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

So would you wait for me

My babe

Say Would you give your all

For me

See am tied up all for you

You eee

Aaah eee eee

Why oo why oo why oo eee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Eee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Yeeee

Why oo why oo why oo ee

Eeee

Babe adey high for your loving yee

Pami

