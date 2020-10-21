Lyrics

Lyrics: Wayo by ZeeTM

Lyrics: Wayo by ZeeTM
Wayo by ZeeTM
[Intro]

Eei
What’s sweeter than love yeah yeah ee
Eee
So babe give me some moree
Yeah yeah ee

[Verse 1: Adekid]

Afia what’s the matter
Now you dey see me u dey pass by
I’mma trynna give you good loving
You say a ano be your level
Me then you do some before
Fu yela ka mam be3 ita
Eee haa a eee
Eno be you wey you tell me say
You go dey for me
And now I don’t what to do
Babe mese s’an bra
Eeei eei
Loving you was a vibe for me
Eeeee eeeee
You know we do some before
Eee

[Chorus]

Why oo why oo why oo
Eee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Eee
So would you wait for me
My babe
Say Would you give your all
For me
See am tied up all for you
You eee
Aaah eee eee
Why oo why oo why oo
Eee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Eee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Yeeee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Eeee
Babe adey high for your loving yee
Pami

[Verse 2: Jay Smith]

You say your friends wey
Talk you say make you no
Dey mind me girl
But e be me ago love you
Ago take you to end of time
Girl eee eee
3y3 w’onkoa na me p3
Sweety lady bra m’nkyen
Na mese 3n3 de3 y3 w’on3
Aaaa
Babe come gimme love
Put it on me
Adey want do it
Come give me your cheese
A never go bench you
Take you all around with me
Eeei eee eee

[Chorus]

Why oo why oo why oo eee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
So would you wait for me
My babe
Say Would you give your all
For me
See am tied up all for you
You eee
Aaah eee eee
Why oo why oo why oo eee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Eee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Yeeee
Why oo why oo why oo ee
Eeee
Babe adey high for your loving yee
Pami

[Outro]Eei
What’s sweeter than love yeah yeah ee
Eee
So babe give me some moree
Yeah yeah ee

