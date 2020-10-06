Lyrics: Fantasy by ShugaLord

[Verse 1]

Kɛjɛ boka kɛya agbe anai.

Nobody fit do what you dey do me

Girl I swear walahi,

That bi why I go dey come back to you

Abo me so, Girl I no go lie

If you no dey by my side girl I no be fine

That bi why badman dey kpai for you

[Hook]

Again and again oo

I dey pray you come my way though

Nobody go fit taki your place oo

My babey I no play oo

You go make a man falli for this (Your matter)

You go make a man killi for this (Your Backa)

Everyday ma baby dey, you got me falling for you

You got a man singing for you

[Chorus]

Yoo yoo yo

Yea yea yea

(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)

Yoo yoo yoo oo

Yea yea yea

(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)

Yoo yoo yoo oo

Yea yea yea

(shawty like a melody in ma head that I can’t keep out got me singing like na naa na)

Yoo yoo yoo oo

Yea yea yea

I swear, I swear, I swear

[Verse 2]

Make you dey do don’t stop,

Make you no dey stop what you dey do

Girl I be Scooby do, make you carry me dey go jɛɛjɛɛ

(I go follow you dey go JɛɛJɛɛ)

See baby give me vibe, make I sing your name

Baby gimme gbɛ, make I come again

[Hook]

Again and again oo

I dey pray you come my way though

Nobody go fit taki your place oo

My baby I no play oo

You go make a man falli for this (Your matter)

You go make a man killi for this (Your Backa)

Everyday ma baby dey, you got me falling for you

You got a man singing for you

[Chorus]

Yoo yoo yo

Yea yea yea

(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)

Yoo yoo yoo oo

Yea yea yea

(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)

Yoo yoo yoo oo

Yea yea yea

(shawty like a melody in ma head that I can’t keep out got me singing like na naa na)

Yoo yoo yoo oo

Yea yea yea

I swear, I swear, I swear