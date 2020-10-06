Lyrics: Fantasy by ShugaLord
Kɛjɛ boka kɛya agbe anai.
Nobody fit do what you dey do me
Girl I swear walahi,
That bi why I go dey come back to you
Abo me so, Girl I no go lie
If you no dey by my side girl I no be fine
That bi why badman dey kpai for you
Again and again oo
I dey pray you come my way though
Nobody go fit taki your place oo
My babey I no play oo
You go make a man falli for this (Your matter)
You go make a man killi for this (Your Backa)
Everyday ma baby dey, you got me falling for you
You got a man singing for you[Chorus]
Yoo yoo yo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(shawty like a melody in ma head that I can’t keep out got me singing like na naa na)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
I swear, I swear, I swear[Verse 2]
Make you dey do don’t stop,
Make you no dey stop what you dey do
Girl I be Scooby do, make you carry me dey go jɛɛjɛɛ
(I go follow you dey go JɛɛJɛɛ)
See baby give me vibe, make I sing your name
Baby gimme gbɛ, make I come again
Again and again oo
I dey pray you come my way though
Nobody go fit taki your place oo
My baby I no play oo
You go make a man falli for this (Your matter)
You go make a man killi for this (Your Backa)
Everyday ma baby dey, you got me falling for you
You got a man singing for you[Chorus]
Yoo yoo yo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(shawty like a melody in ma head that I can’t keep out got me singing like na naa na)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
I swear, I swear, I swear