Lyrics

Lyrics: Fantasy by ShugaLord

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 40 mins ago
Fantasy by ShugaLord
Fantasy by ShugaLord
[Verse 1]

Kɛjɛ boka kɛya agbe anai.
Nobody fit do what you dey do me
Girl I swear walahi,
That bi why I go dey come back to you
Abo me so, Girl I no go lie
If you no dey by my side girl I no be fine
That bi why badman dey kpai for you

[Hook]

Again and again oo
I dey pray you come my way though
Nobody go fit taki your place oo
My babey I no play oo
You go make a man falli for this (Your matter)
You go make a man killi for this (Your Backa)
Everyday ma baby dey, you got me falling for you

You got a man singing for you

[Chorus]

Yoo yoo yo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(shawty like a melody in ma head that I can’t keep out got me singing like na naa na)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea

I swear, I swear, I swear

[Verse 2]

Make you dey do don’t stop,
Make you no dey stop what you dey do
Girl I be Scooby do, make you carry me dey go jɛɛjɛɛ
(I go follow you dey go JɛɛJɛɛ)
See baby give me vibe, make I sing your name
Baby gimme gbɛ, make I come again

[Hook]

Again and again oo
I dey pray you come my way though
Nobody go fit taki your place oo
My baby I no play oo
You go make a man falli for this (Your matter)
You go make a man killi for this (Your Backa)
Everyday ma baby dey, you got me falling for you

You got a man singing for you

[Chorus]

Yoo yoo yo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(I swear walahi my baby fine, she dey make I fantasize)
Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea
(shawty like a melody in ma head that I can’t keep out got me singing like na naa na)

Yoo yoo yoo oo
Yea yea yea

I swear, I swear, I swear

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 40 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Single: Shakara by ShugaLord

Single: Shakara by ShugaLord

24th July 2020
Photo of Lyrics: CEO Flow by Sarkodie feat. E-40

Lyrics: CEO Flow by Sarkodie feat. E-40

14th July 2020
Photo of Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

10th July 2020
Photo of Lyrics: Jejeli by KobbySalm feat. Okey Sokay

Lyrics: Jejeli by KobbySalm feat. Okey Sokay

6th July 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker