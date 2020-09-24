Lyrics: Sore by Yaw Tog feat. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd
Yɛbɛ soreeee, eeeeehu (4x)[Verse 1: Yaw Tog]
Ice on my gang neyɛ cool
Boys no yɛ hard, yɛ yɛ cool
Stamp on set
W’annfa dwaato amba diaa, Joe yekuu
Mene me gang, Santa boys
We don’t fear, we just do
Kumerica, sɛɛ enene nie
Owuo mpo suro, ɛnene nie
Car no amba aa, yɛbɛba, hey
Joe tse w’ani, mɛnnda
Car no amba aa, yɛbɛba o
Joe tse w’ani mɛnnda
Gerrin [getting] my food
Niggas provoked
Santaboys, all we got, still be bold
Digging my gold, selling no soul
YGA kuta ma me na mekɔ oo
Hala me thug niggas
Santamerica-Miami fuɔr nyinaa yɛ me blood niggas
I don’t fuck with no false niggas
Niggas prеtend on some false truth that thеy Life Living
They ain’t got no life living
In our circle, we scheme, we don’t earn salary
That’s a part of the living
Me ne me gang gang, hmmmm hmmm
Ade kɔkɔɔ bɔ me mu hmmmmm
Bandana…Suwoop!!
Me maame se ɔbɛka akyerɛ Aunty Susana
Outta my way, outta my way
These niggas keep on talking
Never did a thing they say
I’ve been trapping many years
I’m never scared, no way
No bragging
Outta my way, outta my…
Yɛbɛ soreeee, eeeeehu (4x)[Verse 3: Cedi City Boi]
Me nnda mpo na m’asore
Mekɔ bank, mennkɔ asore
Mɛni gam ɛne stack
Me de atɔ asaase wɔ Asokore
Sendi [send] location no mebɛtom
Bad bitches no mebɛ wom
Wopɛsɛ wone gang behyiaa diaa
Bɛɛma checki [check] wobɔtom
Me nni time but meyɛ free
Getting money with no degree
Ntsi mbaa ba aa, meyɛ gee
Blood nigga from the city
Na mokaasɛ y’ada
City Boy mennpɛ matter
Mepɛ mills, frɛ me Atta
Yɛnnbɔ Fifa, yɛbɔ Akata
Yɛbɛ sore
Akataboys on the road
We coming with heat, yɛɛba abɛ toppi [top]Bandana bobɔ memu
Meyɛ bloody nigga, meeba abɛ balli [ball]Me nni time for fake friends
Meyɛ akatani, meeba abɛ thuggi [thug]No time to waste to time
When I move to you, don’t trip
Akataboy Bin Laden
Bandana bɔ memu, meni abri kɔɔ
When I trap in the scene, menntse
Meyɛ hard boy na afei m’atra apeetɔɔ
Mene boys in the scene, yɛnntse
Asoɔdin aboɔdin, yɛnnya aa, yɛnnkɔ…yeah ee yeah
Mene me gang, yɛɛbaa
Mene me gang all day, yennhu aa yɛnnka
Mene me dɔm mɛensa
Mene me dɔm di mekyi, yennhu aa, yɛnnfa
Mene akataboys
Akataboys yɛnnya, yɛnnda yeah
Yɛnnnya, yɛnnda
Yɛbɛ soreeee, eeeeehu (4x)[Verse 5: Jay Bahd]
Huh…okay okay, huh
Yɛ yɛ dɔm, mo ka kro aa mo aka thousand
Yɛbɛ tibi [beat-i] mo asesa mo housin’
Santamerica, Kumerica, yɛyɛ one thing
We don’t fear, we don’t’ hear ??? nothing
Them thinking we bed but we up and awake
We on the road, y’all niggas for wait
Jay Bahd, huhhh
Ɔne akatafoɔ all over dey sit
COVID-19 but our music dey shake
Virgil asaka [akasa] diaa, you all for stay tune
Kumerica, we overtakin’, soon!
On the way to success
We them gang, Go-Lifers
Every shit got markets
Go be yourself, no others
Strippers dema address
Sipping lean with trappers
Overnight, we hunters
Kumerica, we baddest
The illest!
Hmmm hmm
Yeah Jay Bahd uhhh!