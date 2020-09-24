Lyrics: Sore by Yaw Tog feat. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd

[Hook]

Yɛbɛ soreeee, eeeeehu (4x)

[Verse 1: Yaw Tog]

Ice on my gang neyɛ cool

Boys no yɛ hard, yɛ yɛ cool

Stamp on set

W’annfa dwaato amba diaa, Joe yekuu

Mene me gang, Santa boys

We don’t fear, we just do

Kumerica, sɛɛ enene nie

Owuo mpo suro, ɛnene nie

Car no amba aa, yɛbɛba, hey

Joe tse w’ani, mɛnnda

Car no amba aa, yɛbɛba o

Joe tse w’ani mɛnnda

Gerrin [getting] my food

Niggas provoked

Santaboys, all we got, still be bold

Digging my gold, selling no soul

YGA kuta ma me na mekɔ oo

[Verse 2: O’Kenneth]

Hala me thug niggas

Santamerica-Miami fuɔr nyinaa yɛ me blood niggas

I don’t fuck with no false niggas

Niggas prеtend on some false truth that thеy Life Living

They ain’t got no life living

In our circle, we scheme, we don’t earn salary

That’s a part of the living

Me ne me gang gang, hmmmm hmmm

Ade kɔkɔɔ bɔ me mu hmmmmm

Bandana…Suwoop!!

Me maame se ɔbɛka akyerɛ Aunty Susana

Outta my way, outta my way

These niggas keep on talking

Never did a thing they say

I’ve been trapping many years

I’m never scared, no way

No bragging

Outta my way, outta my…

[Hook]

Yɛbɛ soreeee, eeeeehu (4x)

[Verse 3: Cedi City Boi]

Me nnda mpo na m’asore

Mekɔ bank, mennkɔ asore

Mɛni gam ɛne stack

Me de atɔ asaase wɔ Asokore

Sendi [send] location no mebɛtom

Bad bitches no mebɛ wom

Wopɛsɛ wone gang behyiaa diaa

Bɛɛma checki [check] wobɔtom

Me nni time but meyɛ free

Getting money with no degree

Ntsi mbaa ba aa, meyɛ gee

Blood nigga from the city

Na mokaasɛ y’ada

City Boy mennpɛ matter

Mepɛ mills, frɛ me Atta

Yɛnnbɔ Fifa, yɛbɔ Akata

[Verse 4: Reggie]

Yɛbɛ sore

Akataboys on the road

We coming with heat, yɛɛba abɛ toppi [top]Bandana bobɔ memu

Meyɛ bloody nigga, meeba abɛ balli [ball]Me nni time for fake friends

Meyɛ akatani, meeba abɛ thuggi [thug]No time to waste to time

When I move to you, don’t trip

Akataboy Bin Laden

Bandana bɔ memu, meni abri kɔɔ

When I trap in the scene, menntse

Meyɛ hard boy na afei m’atra apeetɔɔ

Mene boys in the scene, yɛnntse

Asoɔdin aboɔdin, yɛnnya aa, yɛnnkɔ…yeah ee yeah

Mene me gang, yɛɛbaa

Mene me gang all day, yennhu aa yɛnnka

Mene me dɔm mɛensa

Mene me dɔm di mekyi, yennhu aa, yɛnnfa

Mene akataboys

Akataboys yɛnnya, yɛnnda yeah

Yɛnnnya, yɛnnda

[Hook]

Yɛbɛ soreeee, eeeeehu (4x)

[Verse 5: Jay Bahd]

Huh…okay okay, huh

Yɛ yɛ dɔm, mo ka kro aa mo aka thousand

Yɛbɛ tibi [beat-i] mo asesa mo housin’

Santamerica, Kumerica, yɛyɛ one thing

We don’t fear, we don’t’ hear ??? nothing

Them thinking we bed but we up and awake

We on the road, y’all niggas for wait

Jay Bahd, huhhh

Ɔne akatafoɔ all over dey sit

COVID-19 but our music dey shake

Virgil asaka [akasa] diaa, you all for stay tune

Kumerica, we overtakin’, soon!

On the way to success

We them gang, Go-Lifers

Every shit got markets

Go be yourself, no others

Strippers dema address

Sipping lean with trappers

Overnight, we hunters

Kumerica, we baddest

The illest!

Hmmm hmm

Yeah Jay Bahd uhhh!