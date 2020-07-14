Lyrics: CEO Flow by Sarkodie feat. E-40

Certified Bangers

Yeah

Ah

[Verse1 : Sarkodie]

You know I’m running out of patience

Still aa no meetwɛn the nigga who go make I panic

Cos it feels like a vacation

Ma mensendi mo location

Sɛ mo mmin me fie, you don’t need and invitation

We having a conversation

Sɛ ɛba no fanbase you ain’t fucking with the nation

That be why you niggas all be hating

I’m on a paper chasing

The first nigga to do it

I’m so swift I dodged all the bullets

Bese no yɛ den a we use force to chew it

This no be luck, from day one knew it

The return of the Godfather, the boss rapper

Yɛ hu me a they all scatter

Me wu a you all suffer

Cos me na mekyerɛ mo how your delivery go fall proper

You are now rocking with the realest maafaka

I been rapping for a minute

So I’m used to all the sabotage

Man that shit is camouflage

Decade in the game I made a lot of cash

But I need more cos you no be blow money fast

Niggas wanna tap into the blessing

Time is gonna reveal all the truth I ain’t stressing

I’m the best to ever do it

This is not even a question

They don’t wanna see me great

And that be the impression a dey get from all these soft ass rappers

You dealing with some top-class shatta

Amateur boys, that be why your punchline suffers

Ma omo aso nte sɛ om yɛ me top five wackers

I’m the realest in the game and cap

Sɛ me wu na me ko ba a I be te same old cat

Eh be you niggas dey push the game go back

Yɛse rap is for the kids but it ain’t no fact cause

Even when I grow be when I made more stacks

How many rappers dey perform wey they take more cash

Wo de keepi key mo we go break door lock

From Kumasi VIP we dey take tour bus

They want me to chill like they got me on ice

Ose BET nti me cheati cos I carry all night

Sɛ m’anwimi award a then I prolly don’t like

Cos lemme be honest my nigga we alright

A hundred thousand on a video clip

Only because i be on my CEO shit

No discount, nigga gotta feed the whole clique

Sɛ moha m’adwen a then i take a road trip

I’m on my hustle like a stripper on a pole

Wo pɛ wo girl no a gotta keep her on the low

I’m a legend hommie if you wanna know

At this level i’m only rapping to keep you on your toe

You only got a crib cause your ass got signed

I be self-made everything is all mine

A nigga stay broke when a nigaa don’t grind

Wony3 real nti mɛmfrɛ me nigga keep it online

Wo nya ndruu me level nigga take a chill pill, cut the bullshit

Y’all already know the real deal

Sekan, ano awu korraa eh go still kill

Mo bars water pistol wobɛti pew pew

Sɛ mo bars lose form a, I be the only weight gainer

Punchline 55 feet container

I guess you gotta diss cos you need a sustainer

Man I got this shit together like a fucking waist trainer

Menni time and I gotta keep focused

I’m a beast only real niggas notice

Charle the fans still dey fuck with the nigga

Over seventeen years lifetime hypnosis

Huh, what else

[Verse 2: E-40]

Tribulations are trials

And trials are tribulations

Rumbles will build in the day so have patience

Underprivileged I went through financial hardships

Then I started catching praise like I catch a snake

All A’s when I get a report card

The first one to tellyou go home or go hard

Never in the sucker shit

Always been a fixer and a factor and a boss

Never cross game, double cross

Never lose momentum, get off

Protect yourself at all cost

These suckers is jealous [?]And make you throw it all away in one day that’s why I pray

Born and raised in the [?] gotta pack a [?]Gotta be alert and aware to [?]If the situation real was having as me as getting at it

Flippin’ the [?] like acrobatics

Money over bitches, money over bitches

Never tell them bitches any of your business

Every day is Christmas, everyday is Christmas

Put it in a shopping cart, fuck a wishlist

I do whatever I want, -ever I want

I ain’t a punk, I ain’t a punk

Put a eighth in a blunt, eighth in a blunt

I stay drunk, I stay drunk

Life to the fullest, livin’ life to the fullest

The homie touched down just pulled ten bullets

If you ever met him you would say that he the coolest

If you ever play him you gone cough up hella mucus

Twenty inch arm, put hands on a hater

When he came home he was hittin’ on some papers

[?] inform, never been a traitor

It’s the new norm, Imma shoot you, fuck a taser