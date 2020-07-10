Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy
Mi coming like a flames of fire
Dutty Badmind retire
Kahpun a gain
Eeeaazzzyyy
Mi a di original
Badman nuh join no gyal brigade
Tell some attention seeker dem seh wi nuh deh parade
According to your good works a suh you get your pay
So we high everyday
Kick Badmind outta mi way
1Gad mek mi show dem seh
Real dancehall a nuh joke ting tell some funny man seh wi naah play
Dem Bwouy deh a copycats, pancake , China made
Eeeaazzzyyy
Step inna di booth
Preparing mi food
It’s like a mi a dem targets dem waan fi shoot
Dem cyaah catch mi cruise
Mi nuh have noting fi prove
Buss dem head wid a tool
Badmind is on the lose
Ha!
Fake company dem nuh waan si wi
Lyrically tactically dem know mi bad fully
A mi name Kahpun, mi shell it properly
Mathematically do the calculation for me
Cuh dem aa
Dem a MakeUp
Dem a MakeUp
Dem bwouy dem nuh real dem a MakeUp
Dem nuh real never
A gwaan like dem smart & a try move clever
A long time wi know seh khaki no be leather
We see dem and we know dem cyaah confuse mankind
Dem nuh real never
A gwaan like dem smart and a try move Clever
A long time we know seh khaki no be leather
Well we a go mark it wid pen pon paper
Seh that dem nuh real
Dem come fi steal
Dem a pretender just a try to appeal
Wonder weh dem a feel
A who gi dem di zeal
Sooner or later when di fake skin peel
Then Dem a go know seh
Fool some people sometimes
But you can’t fool everybody
As a Badman mi know di road code
Cyaah contest mi dawg
Dem a MakeUp
Dem a MakeUp
Dem bwouy dem nuh real dem a MakeUp
Ɔba no dɛn na yɛnntse ma wɔleka yi
(woooeii yɛnntse maa wɔka yi)
Ɔnyanko bɔn ee munnhu ma ɛlekyerɛ yi
(wooeiiii yennhu ma ɛkyerɛ yi )
Wɔse motɔn pressure ntsi m3nnventure
Bisa bonaventure
Wo tyre bɛpɛe puncture
Odzidzi wie a nna ɔdze naano etwutwuw famu vulture
Ɔno ntsi na me circle smaller megyina center
Original
Huann na ɔse ɔmmpɛ
Mennkyerɛ wo sintɛ
Fantse dancehall take over dɛ movie gyina hɔ na hwɛ
Ma meleyɛ no yɛ wo fɛ
Nyimpanua bɛka wo ahyɛ
M’etsia abonsamdo oo
Cuz ɔpɛdɛ ɔsɔ me hwɛ
Weh mi seh none a dem nuh real
Nuh real nuh real
Weh mi seh none a dem nuh real
Nuh real nuh real
Dem a MakeUp
Dem a MakeUp
Dem bwouy dem nuh real dem a MakeUp
Dem nuh real never
A gwaan like dem smart & a try move clever
A long time wi know seh khaki no be leather
We see dem and we know dem cyaah confuse mankind
Dem nuh real never
A gwaan like dem smart and a try move Clever
A long time we know seh khaki no be leather
Well we a go mark it wid pen pon paper
Seh that dem nuh real