Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

Mi coming like a flames of fire

Dutty Badmind retire

Kahpun a gain

Eeeaazzzyyy

[Verse 1: Kahpun]

Mi a di original

Badman nuh join no gyal brigade

Tell some attention seeker dem seh wi nuh deh parade

According to your good works a suh you get your pay

So we high everyday

Kick Badmind outta mi way

1Gad mek mi show dem seh

Real dancehall a nuh joke ting tell some funny man seh wi naah play

Dem Bwouy deh a copycats, pancake , China made

Eeeaazzzyyy

Step inna di booth

Preparing mi food

It’s like a mi a dem targets dem waan fi shoot

Dem cyaah catch mi cruise

Mi nuh have noting fi prove

Buss dem head wid a tool

Badmind is on the lose

Ha!

Fake company dem nuh waan si wi

Lyrically tactically dem know mi bad fully

A mi name Kahpun, mi shell it properly

Mathematically do the calculation for me

Cuh dem aa

[Chorus] 2x

Dem a MakeUp

Dem a MakeUp

Dem bwouy dem nuh real dem a MakeUp

[Verse 2: Stonebwoy]

Dem nuh real never

A gwaan like dem smart & a try move clever

A long time wi know seh khaki no be leather

We see dem and we know dem cyaah confuse mankind

Dem nuh real never

A gwaan like dem smart and a try move Clever

A long time we know seh khaki no be leather

Well we a go mark it wid pen pon paper

Seh that dem nuh real

Dem come fi steal

Dem a pretender just a try to appeal

Wonder weh dem a feel

A who gi dem di zeal

Sooner or later when di fake skin peel

Then Dem a go know seh

Fool some people sometimes

But you can’t fool everybody

As a Badman mi know di road code

Cyaah contest mi dawg

[Chorus] 2x

Dem a MakeUp

Dem a MakeUp

Dem bwouy dem nuh real dem a MakeUp

[Verse 3]

Ɔba no dɛn na yɛnntse ma wɔleka yi

(woooeii yɛnntse maa wɔka yi)

Ɔnyanko bɔn ee munnhu ma ɛlekyerɛ yi

(wooeiiii yennhu ma ɛkyerɛ yi )

Wɔse motɔn pressure ntsi m3nnventure

Bisa bonaventure

Wo tyre bɛpɛe puncture

Odzidzi wie a nna ɔdze naano etwutwuw famu vulture

Ɔno ntsi na me circle smaller megyina center

Original

Huann na ɔse ɔmmpɛ

Mennkyerɛ wo sintɛ

Fantse dancehall take over dɛ movie gyina hɔ na hwɛ

Ma meleyɛ no yɛ wo fɛ

Nyimpanua bɛka wo ahyɛ

M’etsia abonsamdo oo

Cuz ɔpɛdɛ ɔsɔ me hwɛ

Weh mi seh none a dem nuh real

Nuh real nuh real

Weh mi seh none a dem nuh real

Nuh real nuh real

[Chorus] 2x

Dem a MakeUp

Dem a MakeUp

Dem bwouy dem nuh real dem a MakeUp

[Hook: Stonebwoy]

Dem nuh real never

A gwaan like dem smart & a try move clever

A long time wi know seh khaki no be leather

We see dem and we know dem cyaah confuse mankind

Dem nuh real never

A gwaan like dem smart and a try move Clever

A long time we know seh khaki no be leather

Well we a go mark it wid pen pon paper

Seh that dem nuh real