Lyrics: Jejeli by KobbySalm feat. Okey Sokay

Yeah

Guess Who It Is

Okey Sokay

Yeah

[Verse 1]

Sinful man loving me jejeli

Blessings on blessings Dey fall me

Loving Me o

Loving Me o

Like the way sin love anomalies

[Hook]See The Way You Dey Love MeJejeliSee The Way You Dey Bless MeJejeliSee The Things You Dey Do MeJejeli ooEverything You Dey Do MeJejeliJejeJejeli o jeje [Verse 2]

Yeah

Sinful man loving me jejeli

Blessings on blessings Dey fall me

Loving Me o

Loving Me o

Like the way sin love anomalies

Speaking In tongues ooo

Sontededa

Nyame mu y3 d3 ooo

Wei na wontebeda

Wonte be da

Ongyae wakyiri da

Bra ne ky3n o na ob3 gye wonkwa

Wei nti na y3 ka s3 nyame ne odo

Ask and receive, knock and open doors

Said that he loved us, with no other clause

With No other clause ?

Yes, Cus I no Dey barb.?

See the loving loving things Wey you show me

I just no dey barb

See the blessings Wey Dey fall on me Lord

[Chorus]

Jeje

Jejeli o jeje

[Verse 3]

Loving Loving me properly

Spiritual connection portally

Wetin be poverty

Wetin be frustration

When God be my property

Guiding me

Everyday

Forgiving Mandem

nothing dey

Hiding me

Safer place

Protecting ur boy from all disgrace

I walk thru the valley of the shadow of death alive cus ur boy pass anfield

A thousand on left, ten thousand on right but still we Dey pass through midfield

Sucketi sucketi

Spiritually Wired

The love u show me de3

Positive positive

I go do everything make I Dey your side trust me

[Verse 4]

Chukwuoma mę

Chukwuoma mę

Óluoma gi jurum Anya

Chukwuoma mę

Chukwuoma mę

Ihunanya gi na som uso

Chukwuoma mę

Chukwuoma mę

Chukwuoma mę

Jehovah mę

Ome ihie oma

Ome ihie uku

Ome ihie uku

You’re so amazing

Amazing grace

Amazing life you gave me

You’re so assuring

Assuring love

In you my life secured

You’re so amazing

In you I live, I move and

have my being

You’re so amazing

You amaze me

I love the way you love me

[Chorus]

Jejeli

Jeje

Jejeli o jeje