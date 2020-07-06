Lyrics: Jejeli by KobbySalm feat. Okey Sokay
Yeah
Guess Who It Is
Okey Sokay
Yeah
Sinful man loving me jejeli
Blessings on blessings Dey fall me
Loving Me o
Loving Me o
Like the way sin love anomalies
Jejeli
See The Way You Dey Bless Me
Jejeli
See The Things You Dey Do Me
Jejeli oo
Everything You Dey Do Me
Jejeli
Jeje
Jejeli o jeje [Verse 2]
Yeah
Sinful man loving me jejeli
Blessings on blessings Dey fall me
Loving Me o
Loving Me o
Like the way sin love anomalies
Speaking In tongues ooo
Sontededa
Nyame mu y3 d3 ooo
Wei na wontebeda
Wonte be da
Ongyae wakyiri da
Bra ne ky3n o na ob3 gye wonkwa
Wei nti na y3 ka s3 nyame ne odo
Ask and receive, knock and open doors
Said that he loved us, with no other clause
With No other clause ?
Yes, Cus I no Dey barb.?
See the loving loving things Wey you show me
I just no dey barb
See the blessings Wey Dey fall on me Lord
Jeje
Jejeli o jeje
Loving Loving me properly
Spiritual connection portally
Wetin be poverty
Wetin be frustration
When God be my property
Guiding me
Everyday
Forgiving Mandem
nothing dey
Hiding me
Safer place
Protecting ur boy from all disgrace
I walk thru the valley of the shadow of death alive cus ur boy pass anfield
A thousand on left, ten thousand on right but still we Dey pass through midfield
Sucketi sucketi
Spiritually Wired
The love u show me de3
Positive positive
I go do everything make I Dey your side trust me
Chukwuoma mę
Chukwuoma mę
Óluoma gi jurum Anya
Chukwuoma mę
Chukwuoma mę
Ihunanya gi na som uso
Chukwuoma mę
Chukwuoma mę
Chukwuoma mę
Jehovah mę
Ome ihie oma
Ome ihie uku
Ome ihie uku
You’re so amazing
Amazing grace
Amazing life you gave me
You’re so assuring
Assuring love
In you my life secured
You’re so amazing
In you I live, I move and
have my being
You’re so amazing
You amaze me
I love the way you love me
Jejeli
Jeje
Jejeli o jeje