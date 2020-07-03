Lyrics: Miracle by Mr Bankz x Nafa City

[Intro]

Mr Bankz, led by the spirit of God, it’s Nafa on the beat…

If not for the Lord our God,

Where will a sinner like me be?

He has raised me up high and brought shame to my enemies

For our daily bread we toil dear lord,

Father bless us so we be a blessing unto others

Show us your power dear lord

My God help me

[Chorus]

Help me, set us free,

Father Lord you all we’ve got such amazing grace…

Help me, set us free, father lord you all we have such amazing love…

The light of this world is so dark,

Chaos everywhere,we need a miracle,we need one today

We are be on our kneels begging you our god,

Bless us and have mercy on us,

So we be a blessing unto the less privileged,

Our God..

[Chorus]

Help me, set us free,

Father Lord you all we’ve got such amazing grace…

Help me, set us free, father Lord you all we have such amazing love…

Your name is known in Zion

You are the only one we rely on

Ancient of days and the maker of everything,

To u we pray and say

Remember your love,we need your love,we pray for mercy

We pray for mercy because your children have sinned

Your kingdom has forsaken me

I can’t carry my burden so i am pleading please listen to my voice

[Chorus]

Help me, set us free,

Father lord you all we’ve got such amazing grace…

Help me, set us free, father lord you all we have such amazing love…

I don’t know what you going through,but always remember that god will win at the

End of the day,

In these difficult days and times,let us learn to love one another and stay strong