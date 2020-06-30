Lyrics: Brown Paper Bag by Sarkodie feat. M.anifest

[Verse 1: Sarkodie]

In the beginning na me ne wo mienu were ’stuck on the slave ship

But seseiaa de3 we are free we on some ape shit

But y3nny3 free totally we still in a matrix

Slavery y3 stages seseiaa no ye du stage six

3nny3 physical systematical mind games

Me tenase dwen ho koraa yaa na tae ma me migraine

Freedom is expensive mon check price range

Pure black children but we bearing some white names

Self hate

Y3 brothers and sisters adane cell mates

I think it’s time that we open the hell gates

We gotto push to be free before it’s hell late

We can see between the lines but we still can’t read

We still in chains but the eyes can’t see

We do have a choice but still ain’t free

Obi nso me mu I cant breathe

I just wanna be free

Free is when you decide for yourself

Free is when nobody controlling your wealth

Free is when you stop begging people for help

Free is finally when you breaking out from a spell

We in the 21th century

They can’t be using guns no more they playing games with the mind

Akwasi broni no claim democracy so we feel say we de see everything but we are blind

The destruction of a man begins in the home

So when they break up the home they can take over the thrown

Sesiaa no tuo nda wo so so y3 se b3 gye loan

When you owe remember you cannot be on your own

Cos

You gotto teach a man how to fish

So they can survive a lifetime

But 3no no 3nny3 abrofofo no wish

3ba no saa they gonna have a hard time

The United States of Africa

Is what they don’t wanna see

But it’s the only way my people can survive

They divide and conquer

With just a brown paper bag

Omo de cash na b3to y3 pride

So now we go cherish the money and not the money machine

They say they wanna invest but omo akoma mu nny3 clean

Nkate3 mpo omo ntumi ndua but they b claiming supreme

This the return of Martin Luther king we still have a dream

The voodoo magic

Is nothing evil

Akwasi broni use claim s3 3y3 logic

3ba no knowledge aa ebibifo pii we lack it

Ye twa y3n ntro findi evidence to back it

Y3nny3 nkolaa nti no stop it

Omo y3 electronics fi amanone b3 ton claim technology fuck it

They just be stacking they pockets

But it’s not physical powers

They using supernatural energy for profits

How the fuck

Were you able to talk to a phone

How the fuck

Are you able to fly and control a drone

How the fuck

Na nipa koraa yetumi y3 clone

Keep it a 100 me nua you not on your own

It’s time for my people to wake up

My mind is made up

Wei ma na fr3 no you looking out for your neighbour

Mr preacher pls can you do me a favor

Eyaa men use microphone since the devil is a hater

Martin Luther King flow

We trying to develop but the progress has been slow

They locked the doors now we sneaking outta window

They don’t want us to gain access to the info

The enemy keep on suppressing

We need some answers

We trying to figure out some questions

A rich continent but we facing depression

They strip as naked and try to take our possessions

And now we facing recession

[Verse 2: M.anifest]

(Yɛ dwen sɛ)

We be original don dada

But everything that we do has been done dada

Oil, gold, cocoa, minerals proper

In the land of so much how is there hunger (How?)

To fix this mess that be the hangup

Like a label in Tema build it from groundup

Fist up, middle finger to all the kick backs

Leaders just want chop dem for sit back

Skin black, but is your mind too?

Efie ne fie must i remind you?

All the blood and toil that is behind you

How did we get here? Let me share

February 24th in ‘66

Nkrumah was overthrown by these pricks and dicks

It makes me sick we’ve been brainwashed and shit

All sorts of imports even the toothpicks

Money come money go, we don’t make kotow

So when we spend to the west our money dey go

We pray for rapture

Instead of focusing on manufacture

Religion is a prison and we dying to be living

And we losing our minds as we thinking of winning

And we bound to the chains of foreign exchange

It’s a damn shame

ɛtodabia ɛyɛ ɛtodabia ɛnyɛ

Bibifoɔ diɛ adufudiɛ na yɛ pɛ

Aboa bi aka me ebia kakapɛ

Since yall like beef let me tell you who we’re beefing

(Mek I mek my beef list)

We beefing with Trump and his likes

We beefing with vanity, doing it for likes

Beefing with indiscipline for posterity

Beefing with leaders no integrity

Beefing with plastic, ban it be drastic

Afi wie diɛ pae mu ka, that’s a classic

We for realize debi debi diɛ we past it

Self-actualize don’t be thinking jurassic

Malcolm X when i express

By any means yes

Many mountains to climb i guess

So how can we ever rest?

I must say if Ghana should be beyond aid

Then solutions no fit be band aid

I don’t care if the west is against us

Forget dem, focus and fix us

Nkabom that’s the people power

The struggle is sweet mixed with sour

Greatness is us, hashtag

Don’t sell out for a brown paper bag uh