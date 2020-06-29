Lyrics

Lyrics: Sisa by King Promise

Lyrics: Sisa by King Promise
Lyrics: Sisa by King Promise

Ooooo aaaa yeah
Yea. Yeah oh naaa yeah
King king Promise
Oooh yeah

[Verse 1]

I remember I used to call you
Back then in the late nights
See you used to be a good girl
But everything’s just changed now

These days you don’t answer when i call
Last time you were with a guy at Abeka
Eh baby girl
Let me know if there’s an issue

[Pre – Hook]

Tonight make I tell you something
Don’t rush baby take your time
All I want was to give you loving
All I want was to make you smile
You were the sweetest girl
But now you move dangerous
How you changed so serious
Ooo yeah

[Hook]

You’re not who you used to be
Take your time baby girl don’t change
calm yourself baby girl don’t change
Take your time you dey make man shiver

eh eh eh
Why have you changed

Take your time baby girl don’t change
calm yourself baby girl don’t change
Take your time baby girl don’t change

Ooooo oo ooo
yeah yeah yea (4x)

[ Verse 2]You seem to be changing
call you don’t pick up
But still late night girl you dey online eh
Been thinking I still don’t understand
Deep thoughts but I still don’t understand (naah)

Why you go do me like that (like that)
Girl why you do me like that (like that)
Why you go do me like that
Oh na na naaa eh

[Pre – Hook]

Tonight make I tell you something
Don’t rush baby take your time
All I want was to give you loving
All I want was to make you smile
You were the sweetest girl
But now you move dangerous
How you changed so serious
Ooo yeah

[Hook]

You’re not who you used to be
Take your time baby girl don’t change
calm yourself baby girl don’t change
Take your time you dey make man shiver

eh eh eh
Why have you changed

Take your time baby girl don’t change
calm yourself baby girl don’t change
Take your time baby girl don’t change

And girl you know say I go do it all for you
Everything iv done wasn’t enough for you

Oo yeah
Girl it’s time to let it go
It’s King King Promise

