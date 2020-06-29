Lyrics: Sisa by King Promise

Ooooo aaaa yeah

Yea. Yeah oh naaa yeah

King king Promise

Oooh yeah

[Verse 1]

I remember I used to call you

Back then in the late nights

See you used to be a good girl

But everything’s just changed now

These days you don’t answer when i call

Last time you were with a guy at Abeka

Eh baby girl

Let me know if there’s an issue

[Pre – Hook]

Tonight make I tell you something

Don’t rush baby take your time

All I want was to give you loving

All I want was to make you smile

You were the sweetest girl

But now you move dangerous

How you changed so serious

Ooo yeah

[Hook]

You’re not who you used to be

Take your time baby girl don’t change

calm yourself baby girl don’t change

Take your time you dey make man shiver

eh eh eh

Why have you changed

Take your time baby girl don’t change

calm yourself baby girl don’t change

Take your time baby girl don’t change

Ooooo oo ooo

yeah yeah yea (4x)

[ Verse 2]You seem to be changingcall you don’t pick upBut still late night girl you dey online ehBeen thinking I still don’t understandDeep thoughts but I still don’t understand (naah)

Why you go do me like that (like that)

Girl why you do me like that (like that)

Why you go do me like that

Oh na na naaa eh

[Pre – Hook]

Tonight make I tell you something

Don’t rush baby take your time

All I want was to give you loving

All I want was to make you smile

You were the sweetest girl

But now you move dangerous

How you changed so serious

Ooo yeah

[Hook]

You’re not who you used to be

Take your time baby girl don’t change

calm yourself baby girl don’t change

Take your time you dey make man shiver

eh eh eh

Why have you changed

Take your time baby girl don’t change

calm yourself baby girl don’t change

Take your time baby girl don’t change

And girl you know say I go do it all for you

Everything iv done wasn’t enough for you

Oo yeah

Girl it’s time to let it go

It’s King King Promise