Lyrics
Lyrics: Maria by Camidoh
[Intro]Omg Maria oh ria oh yeah
Yiridididididi uhuh
Midoh pon the ting yeah
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yooo yeah [Verse 1]Been around the world me I never seen no one like you
Odo yewu that’s why me sing this song for you
Come Gimme one shot gimme one shot
Come Gimme one shot
Gimme one shot come gimme one
See
You want more of my comedy
Cos it gets rid of your allergies yo yo yo
Your leg no feet my wallaby
But you chose to wear chalewote for me yeah yeah
Oh charle my girl no get shame woa
Ebi you wey bring me blessing
Odo you dey bring me blessing
Baby you dey bring me blessing
Woa woa oouu oouu
Omg maria oh ria oh [Verse 2]Like a millipede take it slow for me
Kili kili Larusso go say
Fili fili i dey show you ring
Woa woa yeah yeah
I call you tininini and you come to me
Give it to me and you make i eat
Woa woa
Baby you make my head too dey sweet oh
Nti me niwo nebe tina
Forever and ever you’re mine
You and midoh pon the ting like this
Continue to do me like this
Ooh [Chorus]Omg maria oh ria oh yeah
Ebi you wey bring me blessing
Odo you dey bring me blessing
Baby you dey bring me blessing
Woa woa oouu oouu
Omg maria oh ria oh [Verse 3]So Maria
Lemme put my hands around ya
Lemme take you to my home baby
I no go kpalanga lekwa no no no
Maria
Lemme put my hands around ya
Lemme take you to my home baby
I no go kpalanga lekwa no no no yeah
Cos everywhere i go yeah
They giving you the credit oh
Everything i do they say na you make i do [Chorus]Omg Maria oh ria oh yeah
Ebi you wey bring me blessing
Odo you dey bring me blessing
Baby you dey bring me blessing
Woa woa oouu oouu
Omg Maria oh ria oh [Refrain]Midoh pon the ting oh yeah
Woa
Grind don’t stop
Grind don’t stop oh yeah
Booomba
Yiridididididi uhuh
Midoh pon the ting yeah
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yooo yeah [Verse 1]Been around the world me I never seen no one like you
Odo yewu that’s why me sing this song for you
Come Gimme one shot gimme one shot
Come Gimme one shot
Gimme one shot come gimme one
See
You want more of my comedy
Cos it gets rid of your allergies yo yo yo
Your leg no feet my wallaby
But you chose to wear chalewote for me yeah yeah
Oh charle my girl no get shame woa
Advertisement[Chorus]Omg maria oh ria oh yeah
Ebi you wey bring me blessing
Odo you dey bring me blessing
Baby you dey bring me blessing
Woa woa oouu oouu
Omg maria oh ria oh [Verse 2]Like a millipede take it slow for me
Kili kili Larusso go say
Fili fili i dey show you ring
Woa woa yeah yeah
I call you tininini and you come to me
Give it to me and you make i eat
Woa woa
Baby you make my head too dey sweet oh
Nti me niwo nebe tina
Forever and ever you’re mine
You and midoh pon the ting like this
Continue to do me like this
Ooh [Chorus]Omg maria oh ria oh yeah
Ebi you wey bring me blessing
Odo you dey bring me blessing
Baby you dey bring me blessing
Woa woa oouu oouu
Omg maria oh ria oh [Verse 3]So Maria
Lemme put my hands around ya
Lemme take you to my home baby
I no go kpalanga lekwa no no no
Maria
Lemme put my hands around ya
Lemme take you to my home baby
I no go kpalanga lekwa no no no yeah
Cos everywhere i go yeah
They giving you the credit oh
Everything i do they say na you make i do [Chorus]Omg Maria oh ria oh yeah
Ebi you wey bring me blessing
Odo you dey bring me blessing
Baby you dey bring me blessing
Woa woa oouu oouu
Omg Maria oh ria oh [Refrain]Midoh pon the ting oh yeah
Woa
Grind don’t stop
Grind don’t stop oh yeah
Booomba