Lyrics: Maria by Camidoh

[Intro]Omg Maria oh ria oh yeahYiridididididi uhuhMidoh pon the ting yeahYeah yeah yeah yeah yooo yeah [Verse 1]Been around the world me I never seen no one like youOdo yewu that’s why me sing this song for youCome Gimme one shot gimme one shotCome Gimme one shotGimme one shot come gimme oneSeeYou want more of my comedyCos it gets rid of your allergies yo yo yoYour leg no feet my wallabyBut you chose to wear chalewote for me yeah yeahOh charle my girl no get shame woa[Chorus]Omg maria oh ria oh yeahEbi you wey bring me blessingOdo you dey bring me blessingBaby you dey bring me blessingWoa woa oouu oouuOmg maria oh ria oh [Verse 2]Like a millipede take it slow for meKili kili Larusso go sayFili fili i dey show you ringWoa woa yeah yeahI call you tininini and you come to meGive it to me and you make i eatWoa woaBaby you make my head too dey sweet ohNti me niwo nebe tinaForever and ever you’re mineYou and midoh pon the ting like thisContinue to do me like thisOoh [Chorus]Omg maria oh ria oh yeahEbi you wey bring me blessingOdo you dey bring me blessingBaby you dey bring me blessingWoa woa oouu oouuOmg maria oh ria oh [Verse 3]So MariaLemme put my hands around yaLemme take you to my home babyI no go kpalanga lekwa no no noMariaLemme put my hands around yaLemme take you to my home babyI no go kpalanga lekwa no no no yeahCos everywhere i go yeahThey giving you the credit ohEverything i do they say na you make i do [Chorus]Omg Maria oh ria oh yeahEbi you wey bring me blessingOdo you dey bring me blessingBaby you dey bring me blessingWoa woa oouu oouuOmg Maria oh ria oh [Refrain]Midoh pon the ting oh yeahWoaGrind don’t stopGrind don’t stop oh yeahBooomba