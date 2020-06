Lyrics: Later by Mr Drew feat. Kelvyn Boy

[Hook]

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Alone, Alone

[Verse 1: Mr Drew]

Baby wait oh eeh

Everything be time

Baba God dey work oh hey (aaah aa)

This life no be race ooh eh ee

Nti medeɛ mbaa ya

Don’t be stressed o baby

Everything go source my lady eeh

Naa Norley

You know my life go be better

Don’t you leave me here today and come back later

Naa Norley

Odo wei deɛ mɛn cheley

Don’t you leave me here to stay

And call me later

[Chorus]

Bo nji elↄbi eee

Aah nlↄbi ee, don’t call me later

Bo dzi nlↄbi ee, nlↄbi ee

But if you leave me here alone

Mi nlↄbi ee don’t call me later

[Hook]

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Alone, alone

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Alone, alone

Anoda, well

[Verse 2: Kelvyn Boy]

Girl if you want to go

Tell me make I know

But don’t you come back o

I thought you said you no dey want my dough

Oh my baby No ooh

Why you do me so

Well, come see

When I turn big man for the country

Make you no dey try call me honey (lie lie)

I no give you one cédi baby

But, if you go dey, I go dey here

No be today, wey I dey pray

To make you my baby

Ooh odo bi ma baby

See you no go fi leave me

[Chorus]

Bo nji elↄbi eee

Aaaah nlↄbi ee, don’t call me later

You no fi call be later

Boji nlↄbi ee, nlↄbi ee

But if you leave me here alone

Mi nlↄbi ee don’t call me later

[Hook]

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Make you no leave me alone

Alone, alone

Make you no leave me alone

Do you want to leave me alone

Make you no dey tear my heart oo

yeah