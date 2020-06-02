Lyrics

Lyrics: Say Cheese by KiDi

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 45 mins ago
Blue by KiDi
Blue by KiDi

Hmm Sugar Daddy
(This be Kayso from Tema)

[Verse: 1]

I got a girl, she a London ting
She wanna roll one, smoke one ting
I want to give her a diamond ring
But she say all the girls like my ting
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

Advertisement
[Chorus]

Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

[Verse: 2]

Abrabo na yɛ den but we move
It be you wey dey catch my cruise
You know the vibes, you know the groove
Wonni ho ah, adey miss my boo
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

[Chorus]

Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

[Verse: 3]

I got a girl, she a London ting
She wanna roll one, smoke one ting
I want to give her a diamond ring
But she say all the girls like my ting
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

[Chorus]

Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

[Refrain]

She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Ghana’s ‘Enjoyment’ minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung

Ghana’s ‘Enjoyment’ minister, KiDi clocks deal with Samsung

23rd February 2020
Photo of KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

22nd February 2020
Photo of 10 Love songs to spice up your Val’s Day

10 Love songs to spice up your Val’s Day

14th February 2020
Photo of See KiDi’s latest drip as he hangs out with Joselyn Dumas

See KiDi’s latest drip as he hangs out with Joselyn Dumas

13th February 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker