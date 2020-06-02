Lyrics: Say Cheese by KiDi
Hmm Sugar Daddy
(This be Kayso from Tema)
I got a girl, she a London ting
She wanna roll one, smoke one ting
I want to give her a diamond ring
But she say all the girls like my ting
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Abrabo na yɛ den but we move
It be you wey dey catch my cruise
You know the vibes, you know the groove
Wonni ho ah, adey miss my boo
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
I got a girl, she a London ting
She wanna roll one, smoke one ting
I want to give her a diamond ring
But she say all the girls like my ting
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
Say cheese, take a picture
Strike a pose make I see you take a picture
She make my heart beat say like say boom boom
Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom
When we done, we go go home and boom boom
Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom