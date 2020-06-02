Lyrics: Say Cheese by KiDi

Hmm Sugar Daddy

(This be Kayso from Tema)

[Verse: 1]

I got a girl, she a London ting

She wanna roll one, smoke one ting

I want to give her a diamond ring

But she say all the girls like my ting

She make my heart beat say like say boom boom

Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom

When we done, we go go home and boom boom

Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

[Chorus]

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

[Verse: 2]

Abrabo na yɛ den but we move

It be you wey dey catch my cruise

You know the vibes, you know the groove

Wonni ho ah, adey miss my boo

She make my heart beat say like say boom boom

Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom

When we done, we go go home and boom boom

Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

[Chorus]

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

[Verse: 3]

I got a girl, she a London ting

She wanna roll one, smoke one ting

I want to give her a diamond ring

But she say all the girls like my ting

She make my heart beat say like say boom boom

Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom

When we done, we go go home and boom boom

Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom

[Chorus]

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

Say cheese, take a picture

Strike a pose make I see you take a picture

[Refrain]

She make my heart beat say like say boom boom

Next time you’re in Ghana, I’ll take you to bloom bloom

When we done, we go go home and boom boom

Hop on the wagon, baby say vroom vroom