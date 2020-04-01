Lyrics
Lyrics: Body by Black Kat GH
[Intro]Mose de3n?
Black Kat Gh
[Hook]Oh yah yah yah yah (Repeat)
Oh nah nah nah nah (Repeat)
[Chorus: 2x]I want that sexy body (Responds _ yayyyy)
I want touch that body
(Responds _ Oh yah yah yah yah (repeat)
[Bridge: 4x]Baby girl come dab for me
Come close baby girl wine on me
[Rap Verse]I want that sexy body
Beautiful peng ting
How about that no long thing
So beautiful cat-walking
As on the mic when am talking
To the multitude your body seduce
Now amuse, it’s awesome
You want some I will give it to you
You gimme back some
Please don’t stop
Make I give it to you
Give it to me back don’t stop
When you do me I do you you friction too strong
If I tell you lean on me you won’t drop
Trust me Mr old guy mea me ni
Now am free, stress free so relieve
Mose de3n me twetwi mu afa metrim
Boom Boom gyewani yi Wo hanky
Now we speeding
You see me
[Bridge: 4x]Baby girl come dab for me
Come close baby girl wine
I want that sexy body
Black Kat Gh
[Hook]Oh yah yah yah yah (Repeat)
Oh nah nah nah nah (Repeat)
[Chorus: 2x]I want that sexy body (Responds _ yayyyy)
I want touch that body
(Responds _ Oh yah yah yah yah (repeat)
[Bridge: 4x]Baby girl come dab for me
Come close baby girl wine on me
[Rap Verse]I want that sexy body
Beautiful peng ting
How about that no long thing
So beautiful cat-walking
As on the mic when am talking
To the multitude your body seduce
Now amuse, it’s awesome
You want some I will give it to you
You gimme back some
Please don’t stop
Make I give it to you
Give it to me back don’t stop
When you do me I do you you friction too strong
If I tell you lean on me you won’t drop
Trust me Mr old guy mea me ni
Now am free, stress free so relieve
Mose de3n me twetwi mu afa metrim
Boom Boom gyewani yi Wo hanky
Now we speeding
You see me
Advertisement
[Bridge: 4x]Baby girl come dab for me
[Hook]Oh yah yah yah yah (Repeat)
Oh nah nah nah nah (Repeat)
[Chorus: 2x]I want that sexy body (Responds _ yayyyy)
I want touch that body
(Responds _ Oh yah yah yah yah (repeat)
Come close baby girl wine
I want that sexy body
Leave a Reply