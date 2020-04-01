Lyrics: Body by Black Kat GH

Advertisement

[Intro]Mose de3n?Black Kat Gh[Hook]Oh yah yah yah yah (Repeat)Oh nah nah nah nah (Repeat)[Chorus: 2x]I want that sexy body (Responds _ yayyyy)I want touch that body(Responds _ Oh yah yah yah yah (repeat)[Bridge: 4x]Baby girl come dab for meCome close baby girl wine on me[Rap Verse]I want that sexy bodyBeautiful peng tingHow about that no long thingSo beautiful cat-walkingAs on the mic when am talkingTo the multitude your body seduceNow amuse, it’s awesomeYou want some I will give it to youYou gimme back somePlease don’t stopMake I give it to youGive it to me back don’t stopWhen you do me I do you you friction too strongIf I tell you lean on me you won’t dropTrust me Mr old guy mea me niNow am free, stress free so relieveMose de3n me twetwi mu afa metrimBoom Boom gyewani yi Wo hankyNow we speedingYou see me



