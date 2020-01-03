Lyrics: Jesus Over Do by Empress Gifty

Advertisement

[Verse: 1]My life was in confusionDidn’t know what to doI call your nameI call your nameJesus calm the storm oo for me (repeat)[Chorus]He turned it all around for meHe turned it all around for meNothing is impossible for youJesus over do oo (repeat) [Verse: 2]They say we no go make amThey say we no go hitYou make we blowMake we blowBlessings dey overflow oo (repeat) [Chorus]He turned it all around for meHe turned it all around for meNothing is impossible for youJesus over do oo (repeat)

W’ayɛ ama me

Ama n’aboro so

W’ayɛ ama me

Ama n’aboro so

Biribi ara ni hɔ a

Awurade ntumi nyɛ

Yesu ayɛ aboro so (repeat)