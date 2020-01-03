Lyrics

Lyrics: Jesus Over Do by Empress Gifty

Lyrics: Jesus Over Do by Empress Gifty
Lyrics: Jesus Over Do by Empress Gifty. Photo Credit: Empress Production
[Verse: 1]My life was in confusion
Didn’t know what to do
I call your name
I call your name
Jesus calm the storm oo for me (repeat)

[Chorus]He turned it all around for me
He turned it all around for me
Nothing is impossible for you
Jesus over do oo (repeat)

[Verse: 2]They say we no go make am
They say we no go hit
You make we blow
Make we blow
Blessings dey overflow oo (repeat)

[Chorus]He turned it all around for me
He turned it all around for me
Nothing is impossible for you
Jesus over do oo (repeat)

W’ayɛ ama me
Ama n’aboro so
W’ayɛ ama me
Ama n’aboro so
Biribi ara ni hɔ a
Awurade ntumi nyɛ
Yesu ayɛ aboro so (repeat)

