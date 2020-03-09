HollaFreddo releases new song after signing unto new label

HollaFreddo, an Afrobeats signed to music label Cashmere Recordz, brings to you joy that you cannot let go with his song, ‘Why‘.

Advertisement

In the space of the journey or quest of Ghana music seeking to have centre stage in the world music, a star is born and he comes with a different and dynamic style of singing that send shivers down the spines of anyone who comes into contact with his voice.

His voice is extra-terrestrial and always delivers good music on any day on the many genres he does especially Afrobeats.

Artwork for Why

His management believe they are bringing out a brand that will cut across every part of the Globe and will never disappoint their fans and loyalist who believe in what they stand for.

An interview with the CEO- Mr Kweku.S.Tawiah ,he also gave credence to fact that the song will trend looking at the responds from the general public.

“I think Ghana is waiting to see the video to this great song making bits of waves across the capital. We wish Hollafreddo and Paekidd whose rap delivery skills suits the song all the best with new track which was mixed and mastered by Shade“.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!