J U debuts with 'Why'

New Ghanaian artist, J U has finally released his awaited debut collaboration with rapper YfnSkillz titled “Why”.

Why is a love song that perfectly fits as an anthem for the Valentine season on which YfnSkillz blessed the song with his lyrical dexterity by complementing this special lady’s body nature and inner beauty.

Love, they say, is magical and J U on this one expresses his emotions to this special someone and promises to love her till eternity.

J U’s Why is the kind of love song you cant listen alone because it will just bring the good memories of love back to you, its always best to listen with your partner.

