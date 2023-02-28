Cindy Mezziah: Gospel’s newest vocal powerhouse uplifting souls one song at a time!

Budding US-based Gospel music minstrel, Cindy Mezziah is one of the latest sensations to grace the gospel fraternity with her impeccable vocals and anointed delivery.

In narrating her peculiar sound and music style, Cindy made it known that her kind of music is , “very relatable and based on my encounter with God, the processes He’s taken me through and the goodness of God upon my life”

Her songs and ministrations are glazed with the serene presence of God and a invisible hook that keeps you addicted and wanting more of God.

She recently revealed her aim in ministry as she stated, “The impact I want my music to have on the society is to strengthen their faith, give hope and have an assurance that He is an Able and Capable God.

I’m not here to seek awards from man. If it comes along the line, then fine, but if it doesn’t, my main focus is to recveive the eternal award that God will grant me at the end of life’s race.

I rather want to serve my community so they know God more and encounter him personally for themselves. Everything I am and about, is for people to know God through my experience, in order to encourage them and win souls”.

Cindy hopes to soon share stages with and feature the likes of A-list Gospel brands such as Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor & Diana Hamilton as she prepares to release an album in the coming years.

For now, fans can gain access to her newly released Praise Medley & Worship Medley on her YouTube as we await the release of her debut single dubbed Because Of Your Grace coming soon!

Get interactive with Cindy across her socials below:

Facebook: Cindy Mezziah Min

Instagram:@CindyMezziahMinistry

Twitter: @CindyMezziahMin

YouTube: @CindyMezziahMin

