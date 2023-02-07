Laurel: Gospel’s newest sensation singing the laurels of the KING!

Laurel, born Lauretta Nana Adwoa Ofori (now Mrs. Asante), is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel worshipper, songwriter and composer, poised to touch lives through her divine gift of music.

Her love for music started at an early age and this, she exhibited throughout her days in elementary, through to senior secondary, till now. She just loved to sing.

She would make a song out of every situation. In her own words, music was her escape. She joined her school choir to perform on the Kyekye Kule Show hosted by Uncle George Laing in the 90’s.

She grew up listening to Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Mary Ghansah, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and CeceWinans.

Laurel is a proud old student of Chemu Senior Secondary School in Community 4, Tema and was among the Class of 2006. She later proceeded to study at Maranatha University College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theology.

She is married to Mr. Divine Kwame Asante and they are blessed with two wonderful sons. She is a member of The International Central Gospel Church – Hill City Assembly under the leadership of Pastor Reindorf Owusu Bempah at community 18, Block Factory.

Aside music, she also serves as the Import manager of Buildmate Building Products Company Ltd., a waterproofing and construction solution company.

Her love for God and passion for gospel music gives her an undying zeal to reach out to all and love many. She currently runs a monthly worship gathering with family and friends dubbed “EXPRESS WORSHIP”, which comes off every last Sunday of the month since July 2022.

She also has her yearly worship night project, “A MOMENT OF GRATITUDE” which comes off in September and “THE LOVE PROJECT” a charity project she embarks on, which is geared towards providing basic necessities of all sort for the less privileged, widows, widowers, street children and inmates, specifically prisons, in December.

She’s currently working on her maiden album, which will be released later this year (2023), God willing.

For now, brace up for her debut single release dubbed “Woyɛ Ɔhene” this Friday, 10th February across all online music streaming platforms and get interactive across her socials:

Facebook: Laurel Ofori

Instagram: @laurel_ministri

Twitter: @laurel_ministri

YouTube: @OfficialLaure1

