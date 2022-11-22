TM Musiq: The ‘Worthy God’ crooner who has thrived in 4 major music reality shows!

Theophilus Mbeah (born 23 September 1998) is a Ghanaian Gospel, Inspirational Singer, Songwriter and an Acoustic guitarist. He is known widely on stage as TM MUSIQ.

TM MUSIQ started writing and recording songs as an unsigned artist, both solo in church and in many places along with his acoustic guitar.

TM MUSIQ was born and raised in Accra, Ghana and completed YMCA (2017). Kwasi Mbeah and Felicia Baido (his father and mother) respectively, always supported him on his musical journey.

Through hardwork and pushing himself in the Gospel industry, TM MUSIQ began to form connections with prominent Men of God and Gospel artists like Dr. Sonnie Badu, Bismark Takyi, Diana Hamilton, Kofi Kinaata, Herty Corgie and Kwabena Kwabena which kept him grounded in pursuing his music career.

TM MUSIQ is best known for being part of Tv3 MentorX which he was evicted during the 7th week of the show. Before he appeared on the Tv3 MentorX, TM MUSIQ auditioned for four reality shows in Ghana including; The Praiz season 2 (became one of the finalists), Prime studio at Joyprime TV (semi-final) and The Next Gospel Star at Ceejay TV (one of the finalists).

After being on Tv3 Mentor X, TM MUSIQ has showcased his considerable talent with great improvement. He has Sandy known as Maskedemprez, Akosua Eva,Nana Berk & Mr AO as his management team and Mr Sormdi as his official stylist.

He has released his debut single for the year titled “Worthy God” which he stated that the song is a perfect personification of his faith. Stream across all major online music platforms here and get interactive with him across his socials below:

