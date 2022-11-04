Asantewaa: Ghana’s newest vocal enigma preserving cultural values through her music

Jennifer Oteng Asante, better known by her stage name *Asantewaa* is an eloquent Ghanaian female high life artiste who was born in the Greater Accra Region on the 25th of May 1992 and the last of three children.

Jennifer is likewise of mixed ethnicity, having a father who is half Ashanti, half Northern and a mother who is an Ewe.

She graduated from Mawuko girls in Ho in the Volta region in the year 2009.

She also attended the Ghana Institute of journalism (GIJ) where she a did communication studies.

Born into a family of singers, Asantewaa was influenced by her mother and maternal grandfather, as her mum was a member of the Ghana police band, and her grandfather also a founding member of the Ozimzim Band.

She began singing at the early age of Six (6) were she was a chorister in her local church Royal House Chapel.

Asantewaa draws inspiration from giants in the genre like Angelique Kojo, Kojo Antwi, Doctor Paa BoBo, Nana tufuor, Osibisa just to mention a few.

She has a long list of hit singles under her belt yet to be released. Through her music, she will communicate her Ghanaian values, culture, and to educate and entertain her audience.

Her tenacity with her musical knowledge and cultural versatility will enable her facilely fit in with any brand that caters to her target demographic.

