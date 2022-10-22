Aye! Mickey Lux turns up the heat on newest jam

Signed to BKC Music, budding new Ghanaian singer Mickey Lux who is label mates with Kweku Flick is out with his debut single titled, Aye

Mickey has honed his skills since 2020 and he is finally ready to show the world what he has to offer.

Blessed with a silky voice and an array of different talents, Mickey has been tipped as the one to watch out for.

‘Aye’ is an afrobeats jam, that discusses not weighing yourself with stress, when “you can live life like there is no tomorrow.”

The song is built on an infectious hook, on an addictive bop, that would let you keep the record on replay.

The single was produced by Luxirian, the production alias of Mickey Lux, who also doubles as a great producer.

