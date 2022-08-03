Nii Dowuona: Gospel’s latest sensation out with ‘Follow You’ & ‘Fake Identity’ singles

Mr Nii Dowuona is a born again Christian, a philanthropist, a Lover of Jesus Christ and a dedicated elder with ICGC (Christ temple).

He was born and raised in Accra Ghana. Mr Nii Dowuona started his music ministry 1988 in Holland and joined a choir called Celebration choir in Holland where he spent some years before returning to Accra, to continue his music ministry.

He recently just drop two singles titled Follow Me which features sensational singer Minister Igwe and also FAKE IDENTITY which talks about the struggles we go through as believers and given us assurance that God will never leave his one own.

He is a father of beautiful children and a husband to a lovely wife and also the CEO of Adonai Shipping Company.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.