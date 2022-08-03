fbpx
Nii Dowuona: Gospel’s latest sensation out with ‘Follow You’ & ‘Fake Identity’ singles

Watch visuals for 'Follow You' here

Nii Dowuona: Gospel's latest sensation out with 'Follow You' & 'Fake Identity' singles
Photo Credit: Nii Dowuona:

Mr Nii Dowuona is a born again Christian, a philanthropist, a Lover of Jesus Christ and a dedicated elder with ICGC (Christ temple).

He was born and raised in Accra Ghana. Mr Nii Dowuona started his music ministry 1988 in Holland and joined a choir called Celebration choir in Holland where he spent some years before returning to Accra, to continue his music ministry.

He recently just drop two singles titled Follow Me which features sensational singer Minister Igwe and also FAKE IDENTITY which talks about the struggles we go through as believers and given us assurance that God will never leave his one own.

He is a father of beautiful children and a husband to a lovely wife and also the CEO of Adonai Shipping Company.

