Inspired by Pat Thomas; meet Exo Xan

Last Supper: Exo Xan thrills on new freestyle
Photo Credit: Exo Xan

Exo Xan is basically a next-gen act whose core sound has elements characterized by consciousness and perseverance.

He takes inspiration from both old and new acts who are characterized by soul some of which are; Meiway, Pat Thomas, Rema, Darkovibes, Deza Xxl, A.I Bryan Adams and some others.

Exo Xan combines these languages in his creative process (Ga, English, Pidgin, French, and Twi). Xan Sings passionately with the Ga language, which is the language he’s most skillful with.

His fashion sense is unorthodox which is one detail that makes him stand out amongst his peers.

Exo Xan is one of the acts you would like to see grow into becoming one of the top giants in the African music scene in the next 3-5 years.

