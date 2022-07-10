Joshua Ahenkorah: The fast-rising Obuasi based Gospel act impacting lives!

Joshua Ahenkorah is a young gifted songwriter and a worship leader. Joshua was born in Obuasi and had most of his youthful days in the mining community.

His passion was driven to music in 2013 when he received the calling of God with several encounters with the lord.

He is a product of Kwame Nkrumah university of science and technology in painting and sculpture and masters in marketing from Wisconsin university college.

Joshua Ahenkorah has released 5 singles so far. He organizes the annual program “returning to your first love” gospel event in Obuasi, a concert that seeks to bring the young and the old to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ through music.

And this year’s event is slated for 10th July 2022. Joshua in an interview with an Obuasi based radio station OFM said his passion is to make God proud and Obuasi known to the world aside being known for gold mining.

He believes his music ministry will go far and the world will know Obuasi for good music too.

Joshua added that his decision to stay in Obuasi and do music will also encourage young people to also believe in themselves and brighten the corner where they are.

