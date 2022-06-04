Yaw Boadu Jnr: The new Gospel sensation inspiring lives with latest ‘Onnaae3’ hit tune

Yaw Boadu Jnr is a Gospel Music Minister, Praise and Worship Leader, song writer and Lead Servant at PurgedMusik.

He’s from Offinso in Ashanti and the 3rd of 5 children. He’s an old student of KNUST SSS and a product of UCC, 2015.

His PurgedMusik Ministry has two major Projects:

1.HIGH SCHOOL PRAISE PROJECT which has over the years, seen several high school students turn to God and change their ways and other rededicate their lives to God.. Was pulled back during COVID and is still Yet to be picked up.

2. PRAYERTONE now called the PENTECOST SERVICE , an annual prayer and music concert. At the 2019 edition, his first album ‘NO OTHER GO’ was recorded.. the songs on the album are:

Anuonyam

Manidaso

No other God

Trust in You

Yahweh

Wonkoaa



You can get them on all digital platforms

• He also has two singles out from his next Album (the UNVEILED album)

The PENTECOST PRAISE JAM

The current song: Onnaae3 – #theHOPEsong.

You can also get this on all digital platforms and on YouTube.

His ultimate goal is to inspire people to desire more of God and to look to Him for Life.

Kindly Subscribe to His YouTube Channel And follow him on

Facebook – Purged Yaw Boadu Jnr

Instagram – Yaw Boadu Jnr

Twitter – @yawboadujnr

YouTube – Yaw Boadu Jnr – to join and share in this journey.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.