Bafowaa: The radical Afro/RnB artiste with a new sound & vibe

Emerging American-Ghanaian independent recording artist, Bafowaa is known for her fierce, resilient, and powerful vocal offering influenced by the likes of Whitney Houston and Maria Carey.

In 2019, Bafowaa, who has been in the States since she was 6, made the conscious decision to return to her homeland of Ghana.

With the release of her first two singles “Fam Pin” and “Chaskele”, she is switching things up sonically with the distinct vocal style which is highly influenced by Western culture fused with the African vibe.

Africa has always been a continent that punches about its weight when it comes to world-class female talent.

Artists like Angèlique Kidjo, Sho Madjozi, Sungi Mlengeya, Amaarae, and Aša, have continued to take the world by storm in the last 10 years, and there’s no shortage of up-and-comers ready to follow their footsteps or create their paths.

Joining voices with the myriads of female artists who continue to put African music on the map is Wendy Bafowaa Hanson, known professionally as Bafowaa moved back to Ghana in 2019.

In talking more about herself she revealed, “My sound is like a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B — just anything with a vibe. I feel like I’m bringing a new style to our music here in Ghana.

I feel like most of the girls do a one- way type of music, but I’m bringing different dimensions. I’m a rapper too. Just adding different elements to my music and making an impact across Africa, particularly Ghana hopefully.

She further stated, “I love most of the male artists, I love King Promise and Kidi. But, the female artist that I am more gravitated to is late Ebony. I love her and Gyakie too.

More so, Ebony was very free with her art and that’s the type of artiste I want to be. I want to be a free person so I can express myself. Not one-way trying to make everybody feel comfortable because that is not who I am. I want to shake the tables”.

As she readies to serenade us with an upcoming EP soon, Bafowaa expounded, “This EP is different from my last one. Though we haven’t come up with a title yet, the title we think we want is Games People Play.

Every song is different, talking about love and heartbreak for the everyday girl or even the guy to listen and get inspiration. There are a lot of dope songs to help get through whatever it is that you are going through.

