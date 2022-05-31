FedMusic: “The Mix Wizard” from Ghana raising the bar in music production

Diversified & highly skilled music producer, mixing & mastering engineer, Nana Fredua Agyemang Anthonio better known as FedMusic is a huge figure to be mentioned.

Music production in Ghana and beyond has been a very great pivot for the music industry. The contributions and impact is a type which nobody can dispute, because it has become an unsurpassed element in the entertainment industry as a whole.

The urge for music productions started with him when he was in the Junior High School as a young one. He further rose through humble ranks to establish a recording studio; Fed Empire situated at Adenta.

Although he’s on the verge of a strong rise up as a young gem, rapid prominence is a niche which FedMusic has carved for himself.

Fed Empire has been taking massive shape as a powerhouse for artiste grooming & management, music recording, mixing & mastering of audio, among others.

His outstanding prowess in the music scene has led him throug a wonderful journey so far. FedMusic has made it a deliberate focus to spearhead an impactful course in the entertainment industry of Ghana.

To touch on the great laurels of FedMusic, he was awarded Best Music Producer of the Year at both Hall Of Eminence Awards & De Hype Awards 2019 respectively.

Moreover in the quest to project his craft to the global space, the thought and belief he has is an excellent one which can propel Ghana music to the world. He promises to deliver the best of service to Ghana and the world at large.

Connect with FedMusic on all social media networks; Twitter: fedmusicgh

Instagram: fedmusic__

Snapchat: fedmusic_21

For Enquiries/Music Or Busines Bookings Of FED MUSIC

Kindy Contact Us: Email:fmusicgh@gmail.com

Contacts: 0507753828 /0593752121 /0576566423

