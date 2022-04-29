Introducing Berkshire County-raised Ghana rapper; Slut Boy Billy

Slut Boy Billy was raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts 01201(Berkshire County) and spend some of his childhood in Hillsborough County as well.

Billy Affou born on August 25, 1998, deemed as Slut Boy Billy, is a rapper and actor.

Slut Boy Billy has a strong West African background with his father being Ghanaian, and mother being half Nigerian and half Ghanaian.

Slut Boy Billy is known for his hyperactive public persona, where he is often portrayed as “Atomic;”.

Listen to this master piece – https://music.apple.com/us/album/draco/1586979575

Slut Boy Billy born in Chiari, Italy (Europe) and being raised in America by his parents found his calling for music, acting, and writing when he was a minor, but didn’t decide to act on his craft until early 2018 when he chose to explore, experience, and settled in Ghana in the interest of a positive new beginning.

Slut Boy Billy decided to use his potential to mass his element to atomically record a single audio titled “Draco”.

In other formal regards of viewing the master piece with hi definition imagination, you may simply touch the highlighted link corresponding.

To further the interest of Slut Boy Billy, here’s a bonus link to a copy of an interview aired on GH One Tv, Tv Africa, as well as Campus base Tv on Schardo Tv YouTube channel link here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.