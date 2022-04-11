Misslyds: Afrobeats newest Queen

In recent times, we have seen how there has been a rise of new artists such as Misslyds, who are either changing the music game or upgrading the phase of music from where the old ‘gees’ left off.

Beginnings

Misslyds (christened Lydia Acquah) was born in Zurich, Switzerland. She spent her formative and teen years growing up with music as she started in church where she used to sing in the choir.

She also joined a vocals group to improve her vocals which in turn led to her gaining stage appearance. Music was a core in her family as they loved music thus exposing her to all kinds of music.

Growing up Misslyds was inspired by icons like Aaliyah, Brandy, Lucky Dube, Reggie Rockstone, Davido, Psquare and Tasha Cobbs and what is amazing is these music greats inspired her music with the various genres they made music in.

“On a daily, I listen to Tiwa Savage, Mr drew, Kidi, Ckay, Omah lay, Teni, Fameye, R2BEES and Kidi and I love all of them”.

Her love for music turned into curiosity.

“Love inspires my music. When recording a song. I’m in my element. I’m putting all my Love, energy, effort into the songs.” Misslyds, Afrobeats/Afropop artist

I love to add French, twi and a bit of Igbo to my songs and this makes my music creation very unique and different.

Career

MissLyds is an Afrobeat/ Afropop artist who is currently working on her first single and a couple of other tracks too. This summer MissLyds plans to drop a sweet banger as part of announcing her presence in Ghana and the diaspora.

She doesn’t just make music only, juggling it with other professions. MisLyds is a student by day and a nurse by night. She graduated 2 years ago in Adult Nursing and decided to follow up with a baccalaureate in economics and law. Her goal is to make an impact in Ghana and expand it to different countries. For a better Africa.

High Hopes

MissLyds is seeking to work with artists like Kwabena Kwabena, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Efya Nokturnal, Mr Drew, DJPaak, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, Ckay, Mr Eazi and Sarkodie who is at top of her list. She also hopes to work with more international acts and some of Ghana’s esteemed legends. The budding artist will make music with them and many more amazing artists internationally

‘Working with these artists will be key to generating a different kind of music as they are all unique in their best form.’

As an artist, she also stands for originality. Misslyds aspires to create a path for young female creatives. “Through my story, I am to inspire creatives to pursue their dream and goals no matter what. Ghana is my home. Therefore Ghana and Africa to the world”

“I also believe that as an artist, you need to connect with your fans. Collaboration isn’t just with other artists but the fans also and understanding how they are, and the music they vibe to.” Misslyds, Afrobeats/Afropop artist

My dream as an artist is to make my country proud and penetrate different countries with my passion for music.

Misslyds source: Instagram

Anticipate her music and watch her take over our music scene.

