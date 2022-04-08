Safina Diamond makes iconic entry onto the Ghanaian music scene

Safina Diamond, known in real life as Safina Mohammed Adizatu, is a sterling force to reckon with and is here to effect a wind of change in the music industry.

Safina Diamond is a supercharged female act who is focused to make a mark in a grande style especially in the female fraternity and take over completely.

The music scene is about to get spicily rich with solid music content, quality sound & video productions, well-composed character, full of charisma, confidence, raw talent, creatively out of this world, and above all a feast to the eyes and soul when it comes to her vital body statistics.

Safina Diamond

She is the type of artist particularized as a taste-maker and crowd-pleaser whose music helps her audience, music lovers, and even critics in general to relax their nerves and fully engage them with real-life stories unfolding before them through her music.

A great deal of critical attention can be paid to her style of music, uniqueness, vocal prowess, storytelling abilities, melodies, and defined sound.

Safina Diamond

Signed to Sinare Entertainment; a record label that has an unparalleled instinct for bankable talent, Safina has no competition yet, her presence in the music scene will trigger a lot of unnecessary emotions and competition from competitors.

This will likely cause the male acts to coil in their shells. As for the female acts, that will be a subject for another discussion.

But the good thing is that she is easily going to win the hearts of the public based on merits.

