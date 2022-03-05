Gadzisberg: Introducing the multi-faceted Ghanaian singer/producer

Gadzisberg is a Ghanaian music producer, songwriter and singer who has a soft spot for music from the early stages of his life.

Born Charles Gadzi, he had his Basic education at Kingscourt International and E.P Basic schools all in Ashaiman.

The passionate young man did not allow his inability to further his education impede his dreams of becoming a full fledged musician.

He dedicated most of his time learning how to sing and produce while working as an Internet café attendant.

His career as a beat maker and sound engineer was heavily inspired by Illkeyz who also produced for a tall list of artistes including Stonebwoy before relocating to Nigeria to work with Ice Prince and other influential names in African music. Gadzisberg continues to polish his skills through regular YouTube tutorials.

His quest to make his dream a reality got him connected to some great minds in the Ghanaian entertainment industry including Shawers Ebiem, Brainy Adufah, Prince Wiki and many others. This shaped his career path and gave him the exposure he needed.

Gadzisberg has some amazing songs to his credit and has produced for some other artistes including ‘Double Up’ by Choirmaster ft Mercury Quaye, ‘Blue’ by Osa, ‘More Love’ by Kwame PlayKidd and many more.

The Tema-based musician derives his inspiration from the likes of Wizkid, Drake, Mugeez among others

He is Currently signed to Chairman 1 Entertainment and hopes to one day work with Wizkid, Burna Boy, Drake, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Efya Norkturnal and anyone who is passionate about their craft.

Connect with Gadzisberg online

Facebook: Gadzisberg Only

Instagram: @GadzisbergOnly

Twitter:@GadzisbergOnly

