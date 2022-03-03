Too Deep (TDIGG), an inspirational/neo-contemporary music artist

Overall, Too Deep considers himself a Global Citizen. Born and raised in Ghana, West Africa, Julian Baisie, popularly known as Too Deep/TDIGG (Too Deep In God’s Grace), grew up in North Kaneshie.

A profound self-taught writer who bridges the gap between spirituality (his faith) and reality (real-life experiences), from a perspective that resonates, making his content very relatable. He seldom addresses global current affairs.

Being a product of the late 80s, Too Deep used to record songs on cassette tapes live from the radio with his father’s boombox, during his childhood.

That’s how he learned song lyrics from some of his musical influences such as Danny Nettey, Black Heritage, The Shepherds, Stella Dugan, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafuor, The Fugees, Tupac Shakur, Nina Simone, Amakye Dede, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Osibisa, The Winans, R. Kelly, Wyclef Jean, Puff Daddy, Mase, Whitney Houston, Kirk Franklin and many more.

During his elementary school years, he formed an Acapella group with a few of his friends and they were given the opportunity to sing at church sometimes.

Through It All Album

That is to say that Too Deep’s passion for music was discovered at a very young age. In Senior High School, he remarkably noticed his inclination towards rap music when he started writing philosophical rhymes.

His decision to pursue music professionally took off in 2008 with his former group called Street Disciples / GUD Music. The group launched an album titled ’Time Is Up’ in 2012.

He released his first solo project in the third quarter of 2010 while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree at a university in Ghana.

In 2013, Too Deep moved to Ontario, Canada to further his education.

While in Canada, he pursued Global Citizenship as a minor, which broadened his scope of knowledge and gave him deeper insight as to how he could inculcate that knowledge acquired to make his music more relatable.

He collaborated on music projects with other artists such as Bubunaé and Segun David from Windsor, and Stu Escalone from Ontario. Too Deep returned to Ghana in 2017, and is still pursuing his music career aside from other ventures.

He also got married and has a beautiful daughter. After releasing an album with his former group – Street Disciples / GUD Music and a trilogy of mixtapes (This Path I Chose 1, 2 & 3) over the period of a decade, he finally gratifies the long anticipation of his music supporters and followers with another timeless body of work titled ‘Through It All’, which he recently released.

Too Deep is still recording good music and has more soulful projects to be anticipated.

