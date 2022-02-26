Find Your Way! Smokelexx instructs on debut tune

After running major stages in high school in Ghana, the Afrobeats singer, Smokelexx makes an official intro with his debut single “Find Your Way”.

Smokelexx is undoubtedly qualified for the next lineup of Afrobeats stars to emerge from Ghana. This song was produced by Viqtorioz and digitally distributed by Muskid through Believe Music Africa.

Smokelexx is a Ghanaian Afrobeats singer and songwriter who lives in Nungua in Accra, Ghana, hometown for big stars like King Promise and J Derobie.

Listen to “Find Your Way” by Smokelexx.

