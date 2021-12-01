Meet Spooky: The burgeoning Ghanaian artiste that wrote Twitter Spaces’ theme song

Hailing from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, Spooky The Maniac has attracted to himself the spotlight after successfully creating a theme song for Twitter Spaces.

Ghanaian young Musician, Spooky The Maniac, has extravagantly placed himself and the city, Takoradi, on a higher pedestal as his song has been approved by Twitter Space.

The Song would therefore be used for all activities by Twitter Space as far as music theme is concern.

Spooky, promised his fans to watch out for something great from his camp and less than a month. He’s being featured officially by Twitter Space.

