Jeff Tuffour: the fast-rising Gospel minister debuting with ‘Ngo Foforo’ (Fresh Oil)

Burgeoning Gospel music minister, Jeff Kofi Tuffour known by the stage name Jeff Tuffour, is nothing less than an anointed psalmist strategically positioned to bless lives across Ghana, Africa and the globe.

He emanated from humble beginnings under the parental care of Mr. Dominic A. Darko and Mad. Victoria Osei and is an only brother to Porcia Appiah.

He rose through the educational ranks at Guiding Star JHS and then moved on to Okuapeman Senior High till he gained admission into the Pentecost University where he graduated with a B.Sc. Business Administration (option: Banking and Finance).

Jeff’s passion for music welled up within him during his early years in church where he served in the choir and other music ventures till the official call and mandate came to bless more lives with his own songs.

Hence, his debut single, Ngo Foforo, is an outdooring of the Grace of God operational upon his life and ministry and a passionate publicity of the multi-faceted advantages of God’s Fresh oil or anointing which is the literal translation.

Jeff Tuffuor has since his upbringing, marvelled at the mantles operational in the lives of Gospel greats such as; Dr Sonnie Badu , Pas. Derek Wilson, Min. Joe Mettle and Min. Nathaniel Bassey.

He earnestly looks forward to having globally renowned collaborations with the likes of Min Joe Mettle, Pas. Derek Wilson, MOGmusic, Nathaniel Bassey, Akesse Brempong, Travis Greene, Min. Paolo, Min. Phillip Adzale, Min. Elvis Bentil, and other international gospel artistes.

The fast-rising crooner won’t just end at Ngo Foforo but is set to unleash upcoming projects including Jehovah Nissi, No One Like Jehovah, among several others soon.

For now, stream his debut single here and be blessed. Get interactive with him via his socials and do well to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more edifying contents and songs.

Facebook: Jeff Tuffour Music

Instagram: Jeff Tuffour Music

Twitter: @jefftuffour1

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!