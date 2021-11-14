Nana Ama Sika bags 3 nominations at 5th edition of Eastern Music Awards!

Budding and talented up and coming gospel songstress, Nana Ama Sika has successfully bagged 3 unanimous nominations in this year’s Eastern Music Awards festival.

The topnotch superstar who has contributed so much into the growth music in the Eastern region has once again kept her feet as the reigning and sort after gospel personality in the Eastern’s terrain of Gospel music.

Nana, who has so far released about seven songs with visuals accompanied and available on YouTube, is very hopeful, optimistic and certain about her musical prowess. She believes she is the future of Gospel music in the Eastern and the country at large.

The talented gospel icon has been nominated for three musical categories, mainly, Gospel song of the year, female vocalist of the year and most promising artiste of the year. Her silky and soothing voice on melodies makes her stands out unequivocally.

This year’s awards marks the 5th edition of the Eastern Music Awards since its inception in 2016.

The event will be climaxed with lot of performances from its nominees including the gospel heroine which has been scheduled to take on in December 18th, 2021 at the Koforidua Technical University conference hall (Abba Bentil theatre) in Koforidua, the Eastern region’s capital.

