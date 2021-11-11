Meet Collins Isco, the Asante Sound god

Artist & Songwriter Collins Isco (a.k.a Isco) is a unique artist that combines the elements of Afropop, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Amapiano.

Through his combination of these unique genres, the Asante Sound god has crafted a one-of-a-kind sound that is both refreshing and entertaining, truly captivating his growing audience.

Jumping right into the music industry with his debut album “The Life Underground” in 2017 made Isco one of the promising young talents in the music industry.

With his profile and artistry growing in style afterward, he followed it with subsequent releases like “Find Myself” “Grinding & Shining” and the worldwide hit single “Running Mouths”.

Collins Isco was born Collins Asante in Kumasi, Ghana. Growing up in the Ashanti Region area with his music-oriented brother who is also a producer and a pianist (King-Jozi, CEO of DNA House Records and Production, Edmonton, Canada).

Isco was not so fully into music even though he was actively involved in church choir activities and partially played school drums during marching.

He finally settled on becoming a fully-fledged MC after the love and passion for music grew daily with fellow artists and producers around him growing up.

Accompanying his journey to fame has been the appearances on TV stations and radio plays worldwide. Shows and festival performances in major cities of North America have also made Collins Isco establish a worthy name for himself.

Though we are yet to see an official freestyle from one of the most unique flows in the music industry, I’m sure the wait won’t be for long.

With the success of the singles he’s released so far, the latest hit song for his fan base Isco Nation is the Afro-pop classic “The One”, released on September 24, 2021.

Even though the snippet was teased earlier this year, fans weren’t sure if they were to wait forever but with the positive reviews it’s been generating so far, it seems it was indeed worth the wait.

Whiles in the process of establishing his fan base in the local Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and surrounding areas Isco promises to bring out the very best in music for his fans globally.

Check out more of his content on his social medial platforms:

IG: @CollinsIscoMusic

YouTube: Collins ISCO

