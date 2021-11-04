New Artiste

Meet Nimako; the well-groomed music head

Photo Credit: Nimako

Rapper/Singer Nimako, who doubles as a music producer is a well-groomed music head with a background in graphic designing and video editing as an “extra hustle” to keep the family together.

His majors are Hiplife, Afrobeats, Afro Fusion, Hiphop, RnB, Dancehall and Reggae; but doesn’t want to be boxed into specific genres as he gets more versatile with different and all styles of music and Melodies.

Nimako has worked with celebrated and legendary Ghanaian Music Producers like Zapp Mallet, Da Hammer, just to name a few.

Listen to “Akoma” EP here on Digital Stores: https://mipromo.ffm.to/nimako-akomaep

About Akoma EP:

The word “Akoma” is a Twi word (a Ghanaian dialect) which translates in English as “Heart” or literally means “Love”.

Nimako explores the many sides of love with relatable lyrics and melody on 6 songs. Below is the tracklist for the songs:

  1. Freedom
  2. Riverside
  3. Magic
  4. Nana Aba
  5. Kokoko
  6. Onanana

About 65% of “Akoma” EP weren’t written before recorded; that’s how super-talented this Brother is when it comes to music programming, recording and performances.

The EP has a fine blend of Hiplife, Highlife, Afro Fusion, Reggae & Dancehall. The entire catalogue is powered by Black Unit Entertainment with Benjamin Oppong as the executive producer for the project.

Kindly connect with him on his social media pages below:

Facebook: @NimakoMusic
Instagram: @NimakoMusic
Twitter: @NimakoMusic
YouTube: @NimakoMusic

