Meet Darkua, the latest star on the rise!

Born Naa Darkua Chinonye Wristberg but better known professionally as Darkua, the Go Low artist is a Ghanaian/Nigerian-born musician.

The singer/ songwriter is an Afrobeats, AfroSoul, and AfroReggae artist who perfectly fuses her African descent to produce distinct sounds. Darkua’s abilities are not only limited to these genres but also explores other genres to her capabilities.

Darkua

Before gaining any notability in the Music industry Darkua has constantly been surrounded by music. Growing up with parents blaring the likes of A.B Crenstil, E.T Mensah, Lagbaja, K.K Fosu, and Weird MC, allowed her to cultivate her sound from a very young age at four.

In 2020, Darkua released her debut single “EDey Pain” to announce her presence in the Ghanaian Music industry.

Which was widely received by her audience and was played across some FM stations in the Country’s capital Accra. Darkua kicked off 2021 with her hit single “Amalelor” which has now become a fan favorite.

Darkua as a singer has afro-soul blends in her vocal range helping her to experiment across a wide range of genres.

Darkua

Darkua’s sound thrives at the intersection of music and movement, image and object, discovering and weaving together new modes of the African perception.

Darkua’s groundbreaking exploration of the voice as an instrument, expands the boundaries of musical composition, creating landscapes of sound that unearth feelings, energies, and memories for which there are no words.

