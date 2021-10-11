Amazing Nora announces entrance unto the Gospel music scene with debut single; "Meda W'ase"

Rising gospel singer Amazing Nora makes a grand entry officially onto the music scene with the release of her maiden single “Meda W’ase” available now on all digital stores

Accompanied by a colorful video, the new ballad “Meda W’ase” is a worship song written to tell of the abounding grace and goodness of God we have all experienced throughout the years especially these few years of COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazing Nora delivers powerful lyrics in this song that shine a light on the fact that the favor of God can make you dumbfounded, unable to comprehend.

According to the singer, the only thing you can do is to enter a place of worship and thanksgiving. For all those who share similar testimony, this song brings you to that point of thanksgiving.

Stream ‘Meda W’ase’ on Youtube below;

Stream song on all platforms.

Brief About Amazing Nora

Kande Nora known by her stage name Amazing Nora is a gospel artist, songwriter, and an educationist and aside from these, she got other sides she does too.

She is quite a vibrant figure who is one of the lead vocalists in her church currently where she fellowships in Aburi, Eastern Region of Ghana

The budding gospel star doesn’t only do music but she is also a very vibrant sportswoman who has played Netball for the Ghana Netball national team both locally and internationally.

Nora has been an independent artist who takes her inspiration from Gospel Songstress Celestine Donkor and has lots of surprises for the gospel fraternity in her subsequent releases.

