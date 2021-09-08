New Artiste

Vanilla: the new flavor of Ghana’s Afrobeat & Highlife scene

His 'Sikilite' has warmed hearts since its release. Watch here!

Photo Credit: Bullhaus Ent

Vanilla (Vanny sings) is a gifted vocalist and versatile songwriter whose talent cuts across several music genres including Highlife and Afrobeats.

He aspires not to become just a global superstar and music great, but an ambassador to use his talent to help mitigate challenges faced by minorities globally.

A Geomatic Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Vanilla grew up listening to Ghanaian music legends, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and Ofori Amponsah to name a few and loved their compositions.

Vanilla derives his inspiration from circumstances and happenings around to create and deliver a unique melodic sound.

“Music helps me be myself, it’s my reality. Things I can’t do in real life I do through music. Things I find difficult to say in real life I say through music. Even things I’m not, or wish I were, I’m simply able to live and be”.

A former contestant of Ghana’s premier music talent reality show, Mentor, he is currently finalizing his maiden studio album produced by Kwesi Gideon a.k.a Genius Selection with rich and refreshing sounds from the motherland.

He’s signed to Bullhaus Entertainment. It promises to take off quiet well in Ghana and the rest of Africa.



