Lescotte: The 18-year-old multi-talented rapper/singer out with debut ‘Amina’ single

18-year-old Ghanaian Rapper and Singer, Lescotte is out with her debut song dubbed ‘Amina’ which set to engrave her name among the best.

If you ever thought, Ghana’s music industry is dying anytime soon, and then you probably slept at the wrong side of your bed.

From my perspective and how new breed of rappers and singers are taking over the game, it’s hard for one to say, our music industry won’t get any better.

Known in real life as Calbert Adjetey, Lescotte is a 18-year-old teen based in Teshie representing the culture.

Giving a culturally rich (literally and metaphorically), as the debut song for his introduction into the music top scene, 18-year-old Ghanaian rapper and singer, Lescotte has gone to the extreme to bring his dreams to reality as he has officially released his debut song titled ‘Amina’ today

In the song Amina, the 18-year-old singer expresses his love to Amina who has been ‘running through his mind’.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!