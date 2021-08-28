Tom D’Frick: the VMA Hip-hop Song of the Year winner on the rise!

Born Barclain Oridge Samuel McTrinity Abusah, Tom D’Frick is a renowned musician who also doubles as an entrepreneur and a vibrant business mogul.

He had his senior high school education at Sonrise Christian High School, however, he didn’t complete his senior high school education there as he got transferred to Ave SHS where he finally bagged his WASSCE certificate.



His music career started at a young age as he was exposed to all genres of music by his mum and dad since they listened to all genres of music.

This singular act from his parents made his love for music grow to the point that he decided he would also venture into music.

Currently, he is the Volta Music Awards Hip-hop Song of the year Winner for 2020, and he won the award with the song, Truth.

His TRUTH track is one of the biggest songs in the region and it features another talented musician, Fyah Krew.



His recognition in the Ghanaian music industry grew after the release of his tracks Fella Freestyle, Truth, 89, The Cypher, and Debaters.

Other tracks he has under his belt are Ovorvorm, Die, Ayoo, Cold World, and La Read. Due to his versatility, Ghanaians should definitely watch out for him as he will be at the top within a short time.

