D Jay: the Afrobeat/R&B genre-bending crooner on the rise

If you’re a D Jay fan, you’re in luck! The 19-year-old budding artiste keeps rising and rising in the music industry and he is back at it again!

The ‘Bo Norr’ and ‘Joy’ hitmaker, whose last single came in March, is ready to dazzle audiences and listeners with another Afrobeat classic, blending the roots of ‘R n B’ in his sound.

The single titled ‘Ryno’ is a song that captures the extremes of a crazy love life. The lyrics touch on the crazed dynamics that come with relationships in this day and age. It also talks about embracing the difficulties that come with these types of relationships

Djay has been giving his audience back-to-back music that soothes the soul and give perspective to life.

This masterpiece was produced and mastered by Samsney.

The Afrobeat/ Alte-driven artist just dropped this single after being in the cold for a while, working and planning on the next steps of his musical career.

D Jay says he is on a mission to inspire the youth while giving them a sense of responsibility and focus.

The record is available on all music streaming platforms. Enjoy ‘Ryno’ from this versatile music genius! Stream here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!