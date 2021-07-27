Sandy Asare: The young Pentecostal touching lives with indigenous Gospel

Sandra Agyemang Duah better known as Sandy Asare is a Ghanaian contemporary Gospel singer, songwriter and a professional nurse.

Her passion for music started at a very young age where she was seen at various Christian gatherings using her talent and gift to minister and bless the body of Christ.

Sandy worships with the Church of Pentecost and her songs are all inspired by the Holy Spirit and the word of God to write her songs.

My purpose is to use music as a tool to empower believers and win souls for Christ. I also take a lot of inspiration from the veteran Gospel Musician and Legend Elder Mireku, under whose wisdom I have received massive mentorship and coaching, she said.

Sandy Asare believes her music ministry has a key role to play in motivating and blessing believers and non believers as the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ draws near.

Her Debut Album Ngofoforo” Which means Fresh Oil” was released in 2018. The song received heavy rotation on traditional media and all over online streaming music platforms, Since then, She has continued to release soul-lifting singles.

She is also known for her Exceptional and intimate worship sessions”on Youtube, a live worship ministration full of the Holy Spirit and God’s anointing.

Her upcoming project is the Expectation Concert. 8th November at the Church of Pentecost Suame Tetelestai Kumasi, An event that aims at redirecting the hearts of young men and women back to Christ through music.

Sandy shares that God gave her a vision that through the power of worship many shall come to know the Lord Jesus.

Sandy was born in Kumasi, Amakom where she grew up and later attended the Sunyani Nurses Training College, where she gained her diploma in general nursing.

She is married to Mr. Seth Asare who is a music producer and sound engineer himself. Together They are blessed with two kids.

For Sandy, it’s an honour and a privilege to always lead God’s children in the art of spiritual intimacy through Gospel music in all genres ‘eg” Traditional and contemporary Gospel Music.

