Jubylant: Ghana's new "Melody god" dominating the Afrobeat scene
Jubylant: Ghana's new "Melody god" dominating the Afrobeat scene

Give way! He’s the latest addition to the new wave of buzzing talents on the Ghanaian Afrobeats music scene! Adjei Jubilant Asante, known in showbiz as Jubylant a.k.a Melody god is here to mesmerize you with authentic vibes.

Coming out of a family of 4, he grew around the township of Bibiani and schooled at Prempeh College, all in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, then continued to the tertiary level at ‘Ghana Telecom University’ where he’s currently in Level 400

His love for music intensified in 2017 where he honed his skills till he got spotted and signed unto Westfire Label in January 2021.

Speaking on his genre and artistes that he draws inspiration from, he revealed, “My style is pure reflection of feelings and emotions on a beat. I create music with emotions and affectionate melodies & have been inspired by so many artists.

In Africa some are: Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Wizkid, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, Fresh Prince of 4×4 fame, among several others.

I heard Burnaboy’s Like Party song in 2014. The moment I heard the song, I realized there was someone who sings uniquely like how people thought I awkwardly sounded back then, so that was a big motivation to me.

Since his debut, Jubylant has served his teeming fanbase with reverberating hits upon hits such as Ama, Fanta, Fakye and his latest jam making dominating the airwaves, Fallen for You, among other songs too.

Get interactive with the Melody god across his socials below;
Instagram: Jubylant_
Facebook: Jubylant
Twitter: Jubylant_ YouTube: Jubylant

Stream Jubylant’s Fallen For You among others across all music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack.

