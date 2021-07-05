New Artiste

Afro-fusion artist, Barphul makes debut with new single ‘Perfect’ featuring Yaw Tog

Barphul, born Barbara Sakyiwa Arphul has released her first official single ‘Perfect’ featuring Yaw Tog under the Aftown Discovers campaign with a music video that’s since done over 40k views on YouTube.

Ghanaian music streaming platform, Aftownmusic has named Barphul as the first beneficiary of the Aftown Discovers campaign. Listen to Barphul’s single ‘Perfect’ featuring Yaw Tog here.

She is an Afro-fusion artist currently studying Psychology, Sociology and Information Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.

‘Perfect’ is basically a Hip-Hop single about squad goals and teamwork. Over a Drill beat, Barphul and Yaw Tog brag about their loyalty to their squad with Barphul flexing her swag and ability to weave through any genre.

On Aftown Insight, an Instagram based interview session with artists, Barphul cited Eno Barony, Kwesi Arthur and others as influences.

She added that: ‘’On the day of release, I was nervous but confident as well because I know how much effort my team and Yaw Tog’s team put into this’’.



Aftown Discovers is Aftown’s way of contributing to the music industry by introducing new acts that have potential and connecting them to new and potential fans.

Instagram: barphul
Twitter: @barphul1
Facebook: Barphulmusic

