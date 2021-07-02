Lady Chartty: Gospel’s burgeoning songbird declaring the works of the ‘Everlasting Father’

Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Charlotte Owusu Appiah known on stage as Lady Chartty, has commenced this new month with a powerful ‘Everlasting Father’ African praise medley.

The song dubbed ” Everlasting Father” eulogizes God for seeing us through and protecting us from all cataclysms.

Everlasting Father is a heavenly African praise melody filled with the holy ghost and with power anointed by the blood of the cross.

This song will definitely fill the hearts of blessed people. It’s a celebration melody you can cling to, to rejoice as a result of your victory over the plans of the enemy. Everlasting Father is the singer’s second single off her upcoming album.

Lady Chartty is one of Ghana’s extraordinary gospel artists. She is a freelance journalist who has a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Chartty is an entrepreneur and founder of Chartty for Charity foundation. She is a woman with so much vision and determination to achieve her dreams.

Ministry started for the budding singer at the age of seven (7) after she developed passion for music She has been a backing vocalist for the likes of the legendary Stella Aba Seal, Ohemaa Mercy, Efya, Selina Boateng, and others.

Lady Chartty released her debut single dubbed ‘Ahene Mu Hene in 2020 and afterward promised to bless lives continually with awe-inspiring music from her musical coffers.

Her latest African praise medley dubbed Everlasting Father is also not an exception.

Instagram: @lady_chartty

Facebook: @nanaabenachartty

Tiktok : @nanaabenachartty

Audiomack : Audiomack

Watch YouTube videos of @lady_chartty.

